Has today's Heardle got your head in a spin? Here are some hints to help you crack it.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 27's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro. 

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Heardle Archive

  • Friday, August 19: "Don't Dream It's Over" by Crowded House
  • Saturday, August 20: "Alone" by Marshmello
  • Sunday, August 21: "My Immortal" by Evanescence
  • Monday, August 22: "all the kids are depressed" by Jeremy Zucker
  • Tuesday, August 23:  "Everyone Dies In Their Nightmares" by XXXTentacion
  • Wednesday, August 24: "Six Feet Under" by Billie Eilish
  • Thursday, August 25: "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar
  • Friday,  August 26:  "Dangerous Woman" by Ariana Grande

Heardle August 27 hints

If August 27's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

  • The song was released in 2010
  • The track is listed within the Indie Rock / Dance Punk genres
  • The tune is the fifth and last single from the Northern Irish band's fifth studio album 
  • You might recognise it from the 2012 Microsoft Outlook online adverts

Heardle August 27:  In a few weeks I will get time

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:
To realize it's right before my eyes
And I can take it if it's what I want to do

And I am leaving and this is starting to feel like

What is today's Heardle answer: August 27?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Heardle for August 27 is: "What You Know" by Two Door Cinema Club

Play the game via the Heardle website.