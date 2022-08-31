Want to end August on a high by getting today's Heardle in as few notes as possible? Let us help you.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 31's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Heardle Archive

Monday, August 22: "all the kids are depressed" by Jeremy Zucker

Tuesday, August 23: "Everyone Dies In Their Nightmares" by XXXTentacion

Wednesday, August 24: "Six Feet Under" by Billie Eilish

Thursday, August 25: "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar

Friday, August 26: "Dangerous Woman" by Ariana Grande

Saturday, August 27: "What You Know" by Two Door Cinema Club

Sunday, August 28: "Another Love" by Tom Odell

Monday, August 29: "The Pretender" by Foo Fighters

Tuesday, August 30: "Tear In My Heart" by Twenty One Pilots

Heardle August 31 hints

If August 31's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 2014

The track is listed within the Electropop/ Alternative/ Indie genres

The tune is from the Swedish singer and songwriter's debut studio album

It reached the top 20 in the UK, US, Canada, Finland and more

Heardle August 31: Hey, Hey

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

Bed, stay in bed

The feeling of your skin locked in my head

What is today's Heardle answer: August 31?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for August 31 is: "Talking Body" by Tove Lo

Play the game via the Heardle website.

How to play Heardle Decades like Heardle 80s, 90s, 00s and more

If you are mad about music but only know your tunes from a specific era, then you are in luck.

This unofficial spin-off lets you guess songs from specific decades including the 60s right through to the 00s.

Similar to Heardle, users will get to play a snippet of a song as they try and guess which one it is in as few attempts as possible.

Once you've done all the decades, you can also try out some of the games testing your knowledge of the biggest artists in the industry from the Pet Shop Boys to George Michael and Wham!

Here are the answers for Heardles 60s through to the 2000s for August 31 so look away if you want to get there on your own.

Heardle 60s answer August 31: "Dreamin'" by Johnny Burnette

Heardle 70s answer August 31: "Changes" by David Bowie

Heardle 80s answer August 31: "We Belong" by Pat Benatar

Heardle 90s answer August 31: "Good Vibrations" by Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch

Heardle 2000s answer August 31:" Always Where I Need To Be" by The Kooks

Play the games by the Heardle Decades website.