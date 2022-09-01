2022 truly has been the year for daily internet games like Wordle and we music fans are spoiled for choice.
Whether you have or haven't played the original musical spin-off Heardle, the premise is pretty easy to follow.
The online puzzle game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.
Although an unofficial offshoot - Heardle Decades - goes one step further by breaking down the musical brainteaser by era.
What is Heardle Decades?
The music intro games linked to Heardle Decades and the specific artist variants "are clones of the original Heardle game and based on the first version of the game".
This unofficial spin-off lets you guess songs from specific decades including the 60s right through to the 00s.
Similar to Heardle, users will get to play a snippet of a song as they try to guess which one it is in as few attempts as possible.
Once you've done all the decades, you can also try out some of the games testing your knowledge of the biggest artists in the industry from the Pet Shop Boys to George Michael and Wham!
How to play Heardle 80s, 90s, 00s and more
It couldn't be easier to play either, you can pick whatever game you would like to try from the main website page.
Users will find the format very similar to the original with the play button at the bottom of the screen just like they do in Heardle.
Once you press the play button, you have a choice of guessing or skipping a second to help jog your musical memory.
The website says that you should only select the answer from the list provided and not try to overrule it and type it fully in yourself.
It adds:" The game is looking for specific formatting and missing out an apostrophe can result in an incorrect answer. So always select the answer from the list."
Pressing skip or giving a wrong answer will reveal more of the song.
Once you have got your answer right ( however long it takes!), you can share your score on social media but it recommends not posting the full answer to avoid spoilers for other players.
Play one of the decade or artist games via the Heardle Decades website.
