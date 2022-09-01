Start September as you mean to go on by acing today's Heardle music intro game.
If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.
Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.
Here's how to play the game as well as hints at September 1's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.
How to play Heardle
The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.
Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.
Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".
The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.
You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.
If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.
Heardle Archive
- Wednesday, August 24: "Six Feet Under" by Billie Eilish
- Thursday, August 25: "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar
- Friday, August 26: "Dangerous Woman" by Ariana Grande
- Saturday, August 27: "What You Know" by Two Door Cinema Club
- Sunday, August 28: "Another Love" by Tom Odell
- Monday, August 29: "The Pretender" by Foo Fighters
- Tuesday, August 30: "Tear In My Heart" by Twenty One Pilots
- Wednesday, August 31: "Talking Body" by Tove Lo
Heardle September 1 hints
If September 1's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.
- The song was released in 2004
- The track is listed within the Alternative Rock genre
- The tune is from the American rock band's seventh album
- It is about the frontman's loss of his father but also became very closely linked with the aftermath of 2005's Hurricane Katrina in the US
Heardle September 1: Summer has come and passed
If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:
The innocent can never last
[SONG TITLE]
Like my fathers come to pass
Seven years has gone so fast
What is today's Heardle answer: September 1?
If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.
But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.
The Heardle for September 1 is: "Wake Me Up When September Ends" by Green Day
Play the game via the Heardle website.
How to play Heardle Decades like Heardle 80s, 90s, 00s and more
If you are mad about music but only know your tunes from a specific era, then you are in luck.
This unofficial spin-off lets you guess songs from specific decades including the 60s right through to the 00s.
Similar to Heardle, users will get to play a snippet of a song as they try and guess which one it is in as few attempts as possible.
Once you've done all the decades, you can also try out some of the games testing your knowledge of the biggest artists in the industry from the Pet Shop Boys to George Michael and Wham!
Here are the answers for Heardles 60s through to the 2000s for September 1 so look away if you want to get there on your own.
Heardle 60s answer September 1: "The End" by The Doors
Heardle 70s answer September 1: "Breakdown" by Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers
Heardle 80s answer September 1: "True" by Spandau Ballet
Heardle 90s answer September 1:"Justified and Ancient" by KLF
Heardle 2000s answer September 1: "Apologize" by Timbaland, One Republic
Play the games by the Heardle Decades website.
