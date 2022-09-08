Turn up the volume and press play, it's time to take on Spotify's popular music intro game Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at September 8's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

How to play Heardle Decades like Heardle 80s, 90s, 00s and more

If you are mad about music but only know your tunes from a specific era, then you are in luck.

This unofficial spin-off lets you guess songs from specific decades including the 60s right through to the 00s.

Similar to Heardle, users will get to play a snippet of a song as they try and guess which one it is in as few attempts as possible.

Once you've done all the decades, you can also try out some of the games testing your knowledge of the biggest artists in the industry from the Pet Shop Boys to George Michael and Wham!

Play the games by the Heardle Decades website.

Heardle Archive

Wednesday, August 31: "Talking Body" by Tove Lo

Thursday, September 1: "Wake Me Up When September Ends" by Green Day

Friday, September 2: "Wild World" by Yusuf and Cat Stevens

Saturday, September 3: "Black Beatles" by Rae Sremmurd and Gucci Mane

Sunday, September 4: "Rockstar" by Nickelback

Monday, September 5: "Somebody Else" by The 1975

Tuesday, September 6: "Careless Whisper" by George Michael

Wednesday, September 7: "Howlin' for You" by The Black Keys

Heardle September 8 hints

If September 8's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 2016

The track is listed within the Country genre

Its title is actually an acronym

It is the lead single from the American duo's third album

Heardle September 8: When the sun had left and the winter came

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

And the sky fall could only bring the rain

I sat in darkness, all broken hearted

I couldn't find a day I didn't feel alone

What is today's Heardle answer: September 8?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for September 8 is: "H.O.L.Y." by Florida Georgia Lane

Play the game via the Heardle website.