Jeremy Paxman’s doctor diagnosed him with Parkinson’s disease after noticing a change in him on TV when presenting University Challenge.
Despite stepping down from as host of University Challenge after 29 years, Paxman will not be leaving British screens just yet. He is set to present a one-off special on ITV about his diagnosis.
Paxman reveals he was diagnosed when he was in hospital after collapsing while walking his dog.
One of the doctors said he had noticed that the 72-year-old’s face had acquired a “Parkinson’s mask”.
He said: “Well, it was completely out of the blue.
“I was having a walk in the square across the way. There was ice around and I had the dog with me – the dog was on a lead.
“The first thing I knew was when somebody was sitting me on a bench. I’d fallen over and I made a terrible mess of my face.
“I’d gone straight down on my hooter, which, as you can see, is not small. Cuts all over the place. I was a real mess. And when I was in A&E, a doctor walked in and said ‘I think you’ve got Parkinson’s’.
“And it turned out that he had been watching University Challenge and had noticed that my face had acquired what’s known as the Parkinson Mask.
“I wasn’t as effusive and exuberant as normal. I had no idea.”
What is Parkinson’s disease? What are the symptoms?
Parkinson’s disease is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years, according to the NHS website.
The three main symptoms of the condition are involuntary shaking of particular parts of the body, known as tremors, slow movement, and stiff and inflexible muscles.
Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson’s will be broadcast at 9pm on Tuesday October 4 on ITV, and will also be available on the ITV Hub.
