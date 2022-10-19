Calling all British stargazers, a partial solar eclipse is taking place next week and here's how you can tune into the incredible celestial event.
A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon partially obscures the sun when the sun and moon are slightly out of line with the Earth.
Skywatchers in parts of Europe, western Asia, and northeast Africa will be able to see this kind of eclipse on October 25.
Celestial events fans may remember that the first partial eclipse of the year took place on April 30 but it couldn't be seen from the UK.
Celestial Events to look out for in 2022
Here is everything you need to know about when the upcoming partial solar eclipse and how you can experience it for yourself.
When is the partial solar eclipse?
The second partial eclipse of the year will take place on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
Stargazers across Europe, northeast Africa, western Asia and in and around Russia’s West Siberian Plain will be able to see the solar spectacle.
Whether partial or total, solar eclipses are never visible from all parts of Earth since the moon is much smaller and its shadow is just a few hundred miles wide compared to the Earth.
This means it can only fall on part of the planet's surface at any one time.
It's not a sight you are going to want to miss with the next solar eclipse predicted for a few years time.
NASA’s eclipse prediction calculator reports that the next solar eclipse that we will be able to see in the UK will not be until March 29, 2025.
READ MORE: James Webb Telescope reveals new 'fingerprint' image created by two stars
READ MORE: Celestial Events 2022 - all the meteor showers, eclipses and more
How to see the partial solar eclipse in the UK
We will be able to see the partial solar eclipse in the UK from 10.08 am on October 25.
The spectacle is expected to peak at 10.59 am before coming to an at around 11.51 am.
If you are stuck at work or can't get out to the sight to see it in person, you can tune in by watching The Royal Observatory‘s live stream on Facebook or YouTube so don't miss out!
If you are watching in person rather than online, viewers are urged to remember to wear protective eyewear as the sun’s UV rays can cause damage to the naked eye.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here