The daily word guessing game Wordle has well and truly taken the world by storm.
Each day users attempt to retain their streak as they use their six guesses to try and solve the daily 5-letter word.
Some are simple and others are more challenging, causing streaks to be lost.
A new study by im-a-puzzle.com has examined what the most difficult Wordle words of 2022 so far.
READ MORE: How to play Nerdle the Wordle maths spin off game
PARER, Wordle 454
With 48% of players failing within the six guesses provided, it is the word with the highest failure rate.
FOYER, Wordle 304
This Wordle was tweeted in the masses as thousands of streaks suddenly came to an end. 26% of players failed to guess this word making foyer a formidable word in the Wordle history books.
CATCH, Wordle 483
This word may appear easy however 23% of players failed to guess it correctly. This word and the next are very similar and caught many players out due to the vast number of words that contain similar letters, especially if you had ATCH on the fifth go.
WATCH, Wordle 265
Watch was tweeted about over 200,000 times with 20% of players failing to guess and subsequently ending their streak. It also doesn’t help that W is one of the least used letters in the English language, taking up only 1.2% of common English vocabulary.
MUMMY, Wordle 491
18% of players failed on this word. Although being a relatively common word, the triple M makes this word particularly cruel for players. 37% of players needed all 6 guesses to save their precious streaks.
CATER, Wordle 270
15% of players failed to guess this word. This one may have confused many players as there are many words ending in TER which may have caused players to guess and hope for the best.
COYLY, Wordle 409
This word led to 15% of players failing to guess correctly. Y is again one of the least used letters in the English language and it appears not once but twice in this word which may have caught many players out.
TRITE, Wordle 396
This word was guessed incorrectly by 15% of players, with a further 23% only guessing correctly on their sixth guess.
FOUND, Wordle 282
14% of players didn’t guess this word correctly
TACIT, Wordle 246
This word stumped 10% of players, with 30% of players saving their streaks on their sixth guess.
A spokesperson for im-a-puzzle.com commented “Wordle took the world by storm when it was first released and remains one of the most popular online games, played daily by thousands of people. This research discovers some interesting words that many probably wouldn’t have assumed would be the hardest Wordle words, such as CATCH or WATCH.
“But then on the other hand NYTimes include more obscure words to catch players out, double letters seem to cause many issues for players with half of this list containing double or triple-letter words. Although players hate losing their streaks it's these more complex and rare words that challenge players and make the game so addictive as well as give players a sense of achievement and often a relief when they guess a word correctly.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article