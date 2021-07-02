DO you keep your ketchup in the fridge? If not, there are some people in this world who would consider this a criminal offence, as evidenced in a new online battle.

A battle over ketchup?

To keep or not to keep in the fridge…it’s a question that has been debated down through the decades that reignited online this week and hey, at the very least, it makes a change from the doom and gloom.

So how did it begin this time?

A Twitter page titled "No Context Brits" that does what it says on the tin, offering "British humour with lots of context”, posted an image of Heinz tomato ketchup, a box of eggs, a bar of Dairy Milk and a loaf of bread saying: "Settle the debate. Fridge or cupboard?" Then off the debate went.

It divided opinion?

Replies ranged from “Ketchup in the fridge!!?? Not having that!! Horrendous!!” to “There is no debate. These all go in the cupboard, ketchup moves to the fridge when it has been opened”, “I have never ever considered putting Ketchup in the fridge” and “Ketchup goes on top of my fridge. If you put ketchup in the fridge you’re a serial killer….”

Then Heinz stepped in?

The condiment giant got involved, by replying: “Ketchup = fridge (once opened), eggs = cupboard, chocolate = fridge, bread = cupboard.”

So what’s the answer?

Consumer watchdog Which? announced the results of a survey last year saying that they "discovered a lot of confusion, misinformation and downright bad habits" when it looked into whether or not ketchup should be stored in the fridge.

Ultimately?

Dr Sarah Schenker, a registered dietitian on the Which? Panel, said there is absolutely no need to put your ketchup in the fridge, adding: “Not only does it contain vinegar, but tomatoes are naturally acidic, and this helps to preserve the product in ambient (room temperature) conditions. Sometimes people keep ketchup in the fridge, simply because they prefer a chilled taste, but otherwise it doesn’t need to be refrigerated.”

But Heinz responded?

“Because of its natural acidity, Heinz Ketchup is shelf-stable. However, its stability after opening can be affected by storage conditions. We recommend that this product, like any processed food, be refrigerated after opening. Refrigeration will maintain the best product quality after opening.”

So we are no further forward?

No, it seems personal taste comes into it.

Even the stars are divided?

In November, Victoria Beckham posted a picture of her in her pantry in her Cotswold retreat and eagle-eyed fans spotted ketchup on the shelf, sparking a torrent of comments such as “You don’t refrigerate your ketchup?”

As for chocolate, eggs and bread?

More minefields of debate, but Cadbury Australia’s arm did wade in over chocolate, responding to a question on Twitter last year: “Chocolate should always be stored in a slightly cool, dry, dark place such as a cupboard or a pantry.”