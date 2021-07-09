AMID lockdown life, with more time on their hands as movies were not being made, Hollywood stars have turned to podcasting in their droves and some of their efforts are among the most listened to around the world, according to new research.

Podcasting?

If you are not au fait with the genre, podcasts are simply episodic series of programmes that you might have otherwise heard on the radio that you can download to listen to on a device of your choosing.

And everyone is getting in on it?

It seems so as celebrities, many of whom tend to survive on the oxygen of publicity, have had to find new ways to obtain this.

Stars such as….?

Take your pick from silver screen names such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Rob Lowe, to comedian and activist Russell Brand. Even former US president Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary also have their own podcasts, as does Barack Obama, who teamed up with Bruce Springsteen to make "Renegades: Born in the USA", described as a series of conversations "about their lives, music and enduring love of America".

And they are pulling in big listener numbers?

Some of them are. A report from Stitcher, a New York-based media firm that specialises in the distribution of podcasts, found that 22 of the top 200 podcasts in 2020 were hosted by celebrities. The most-listened to were “Literally! With Rob Lowe”, “SmartLess”, featuring Arrested Development star Jason Bateman and “Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald” featuring actors Zach Braff and Donald Faison, who starred in the 2000s comedy series Scrubs.

Lowe has drawn listeners in?

The West Wing star’s offering came in the top 20 “gateway” shows that have become a first podcast listen-to for those who had not tuned into the genre previously. Lowe bills it as “literally a podcast where people I love, admire, and know well will be in a safe space to really let their hair down (assuming they have any)” and it features interviews with stars such as Oprah Winfrey and fellow 1980s icon Andrew McCarthy.

Paltrow?

Academy Award-winner Gwyneth’s latest podcast features the star interview tennis ace Venus Williams about what drives them in life, while one from last month focuses on “Why You Can’t Heal What You Don’t Feel”.

Jamie Lee Curtis?

The Halloween star’s podcast is different in that it is a scripted comedy called “Letters from Camp” that sees her lend her voice to one of the main characters in a tale about a girl's summer camp experiences in the US.

We are all listening to more podcasts?

The star-studded shows are part of a 23 per cent surge in new shows in 2020, and a seven per cent increase in monthly listening hours. Stitcher spokeswoman, Amy Fitzgibbons, said: “Podcasting is a powerful medium that has not only prevailed, but thrived, in the midst of a global pandemic, as people sought a sense of connection during periods of isolation.”