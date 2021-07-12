The lack of work experience opportunities caused by the pandemic has left nearly half of university students feeling unprepared for employment, according to a new survey which found that just 17 per cent had undertaken a work placement in the last year.

A poll of 7,000 students and recent alums by graduate careers specialist Prospects found that 45% said they were “not at all” or “not very” prepared to get a job. The vast majority – 96% – reported facing barriers when looking for a job or apprenticeship. Nearly two-thirds said work experience requirements were the biggest hurdle to securing employment, followed closely by those citing a lack of jobs.

Although recruitment for graduate jobs, internships and apprenticeships has been slowly rising throughout 2021, the number of vacancies on offer is still below the levels recorded prior to the pandemic. And despite widespread reports of skills shortages in various sectors throughout the UK, candidates who are just starting out find themselves in a fiercely competitive market.

The upheaval and uncertainty from by the pandemic has left many of them cut off from gaining the required experience for entry-level jobs. According to the Institute of Student Employers (ISE), employers recruited 29% fewer interns and 25% fewer placement students during 2020.

It’s therefore not surprising that this generation places great value on learning, development and career progression, with 61% saying that training and development opportunities are their top priority when looking for a job. A similar number said that career progression is an especially important factor.

Employers looking to recruit new graduates would do well to capitalise on this by clearly outlining the development opportunities within their organisations when recruiting. However, it’s also time to acknowledge that the pandemic has significantly impacted the labour pool, and adjust expectations accordingly.

In current circumstances, it is simply unrealistic to expect a CV full of the classic spells of work experience. Asking graduates to have a set level of “real-world” training when so little has been on offer is not only impractical, but may also put off capable candidates from applying.

Internships are certainly valuable, but they are just one of many routes to learning. In the understandable absence of work experience, it’s time to find alternative ways in which graduates can demonstrate their capabilities.

