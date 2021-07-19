I was speaking to some of our recruiters last week and considering what will happen as organisations switch from hiring freezes to acute growth modes. We are seeing a definitive shift back towards a candidate-driven market where they will face a wealth of job choices.

As the next 12 months play out, we believe this will prove to be one of the most dramatic shifts in several decades and employers will be scratching their heads at just how they are going to recruit the number of employees with the right skill levels they need.

To be successful with these challenging, large-scale projects, there are three guiding principles to consider.

READ MORE: Playing the long game in talent acquisition

First, maintain your company culture. Any hiring that significantly impacts the make-up of a department must ensure that not only the skills and competencies match, but also that the existing cultural make-up will not be negatively affected. One of the main considerations should be providing thorough training which, if led correctly, can align old and new employees on the same cultural path.

Second, generate great quality hires. The straightforward skills and experience assessment that many companies use tends to be a black and white approach. It could miss some great people who have alternative experience and skills that could enhance your company’s opportunities.

So why not deepen the scope when it comes to softer matches, like personality traits and competency skills, which are naturally more subjective? One effective idea is to use robust assessment practices. Backing up your gut instinct with a bespoke or even off-the-shelf assessment process can help make your “job match” judgement more objective.

READ MORE: We are making progress on gender equality, aren’t we?

Third, look to diversity in your hiring. The success of introducing older, experienced assistants in DIY superstores is a great example of how widening the audience can productively fill your job vacancies. A diverse workforce can directly lead to increased business. To reach more people, you can open up your search for new employees by thinking outside the box. Look at groups and organisations that promote specific, diverse skills; these could be government supported or even social groups of like-minded people.

Lastly, ask for help. There are organisations that specialise in high-volume recruiting who can help you. These companies find the right people for a plethora of jobs, day-in and day-out, not just post COVID-19 and Brexit. They can quickly search new talent pools, assess candidates and provide a shortlist of the people you are looking for.

Although large-scale recruiting can be daunting, being creative in your hiring approach will lead to an organisation with more vision, better skillsets and the very best employees.

Sandra Innes is client relationship director with TMP UK