PRINCE Harry’s forthcoming ‘tell all’ book and his father-in-law’s decision to take legal action to see his grandchildren were discussed by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Daily Mail

Dan Wootton said furious former staff members who worked for Prince Harry and Meghan during their time in the Royal Family are hoping the Duke’s tell-all autobiography will finally allow them to speak out against the royal couple without the fear of repercussions.

“The autobiography – for which Harry is expected to receive a £14.7 million advance from Penguin Random House – risks taking the acrimony to another level,” he said. “[A sourcer said] some of these staff members were aware of commercial conversations that were going on when they were still full-time royals – they were clearing the way to make millions long before Megxit was revealed.

“’The way they tried to publicly discredit staff who they took against has been particularly distasteful and left a bad taste in the mouth of many courtiers past and present.’”

The Daily Express

The paper published an open letter to Prince Harry from Christopher Smithers - ‘an ordinary citizen of the United Kingdom, a loyal and patriotic subject of Her Majesty the Queen of England.’

“ Both you and your wife have opted to very publicly level wholly unsubstantiated accusations of racism, indifference and emotional trauma at thus far unnamed members of the Royal Family, your family, Sir,” he said. “In your statement preceding your departure from frontline Royal duties you solemnly pledged to always uphold the values of the monarchy. Well, Sir, you have a mighty strange way of showing it!”

He asked if the Queen deserved Harry’s outbursts of anger and spite.

“One last point you might be well advised to take on board, Sir. You and your wife would be nothing and nobody were it not for the fact that you are the grandson of the Queen of England, the son, brother and uncle of future Kings of England.”

The Independent

An anonymous writer spoke of their shock but no surprise at hearing Thomas Markle intends to take legal action to see his grandchildren, Harry and Meghan’s son and daughter.

“The recent onslaught of so-called “Grandparents Rights” laws give problematic relatives the option to sue for access to minors, whether or not it is in the best interest of the grandchildren,” they said. “I know firsthand that sometimes grandchildren are better off without a grandparent in their lives. Despite what Thomas Markle may think, access to grandchildren should never be considered a biological entitlement. Hopefully, grandparents’ rights laws in California are in favor of Meghan and Harry, and they are left to forge familial relationships for their children on their own terms.”