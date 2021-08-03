Nicola Sturgeon will today reveal whether or not Scotland will move "beyond level zero" on August 9.

The First Minister is due to hold a Scottish Government briefing later this afternoon, which will be streamed live on The Herald's Facebook page, to confirm if most restrictions will be lifted on Monday.

It could mean an end to the majority of lockdown rules in Scotland, including social distancing, if the plans go ahead.

Ahead of the announcement, we have looked at the Covid data across the country since the last major lockdown to give an overview of Scotland's pandemic situation.

Cases

 

Yesterday, case numbers in Scotland dipped below 1,000 for the first time since June 18. We've been seeing case numbers climb as high as 4,000 in recent weeks, however Monday's figures stood at 799, putting the total figure since the beginning of the pandemic at 348,942.

 

The current death toll in Scotland is 7,943, with one death recorded yesterday.

Test positivity

 

The test positivity rate had been consistently below the WHO guideline of 5% between the end of February and the end of June, however recently, it has passed this almost daily. It reached a peak of 12.6% on June 28.

Recently, Public Health Scotland changed the way in which it reported test positivity, and so we have been unable to publish the 7-day trend for this figure. They say it will resume later this week.

Hotspots

 

Below is a list of the neighbourhoods in Scotland which have the highest rate of Covid-19. The data is taken from July 23 - July 30.

Hospital admissions

 