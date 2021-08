IT’S been a summer of doom. A swathe of unprecedented events – smoke from Siberian fires reaching the north pole, record temperatures, rain for the first time on record falling on the peak of the Greenland ice cap – combined with the latest IPCC report, a “code red” for humanity”, could, if you stick to just the headlines, lead you to believe that it’s all over already. But, it’s not. Often I think each and every headline around climate change should end with the line “but our actions can stop the worst of this crisis”, and, of course, some of them do.

Alarmism is one thing – we need plenty of alarm-sounding, including the blare of protest that Extinction Rebellion is set to bring over these coming weeks – but doomism is the thing that bothers me. Read too many climate stories of a doomist type and you can find yourself struck by vertigo, paralysed. The fight for our minds, in terms of climate, is no longer between those that state that this current climate change is chiefly human-caused and those that deny this. Instead, it’s around those that would have us give up, because it’s all too late or insurmountable and those that say it is possible to avoid the worst of this crisis, even if already we are seeing its impact around the globe.