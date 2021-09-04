TEMPERATURES are supposedly nudging into the 20s in the days ahead, but it appears thoughts are already turning to…wait for it…you might not want to hear this…be prepared…Christmas!

Whose thoughts?

It’s not a bad guess if you think it’s retailers who are pushing Christmas, despite September having only just begun, with everything from Advent calendars and mince pies on shop shelves and Christmas trees to Christmas jumpers online.

It’s not even been Halloween?

No matter. Some stores have their festive products out on the shelves and online to meet, what they say, is customer demand that is on the rise.

Which stores?

John Lewis has already launched some of its Christmas range, with the retail giant saying that the move follows searches for its festive ware rocketing. The store said online searches for "Christmas" are already double that of last year, up 105 per cent in fact, with expectations this year's Christmas could be its best yet.

What are people looking for?

The most searched for products include Christmas trees, lights and wreaths from the selection currently available, with some product ranges not online till the end of the month. At Waitrose, searches for 'Christmas' online are 64% higher than last year, with the most searched for items including mince pies, turkey and Christmas pudding.

Doorstep decor is an anticipated trend?

John Lewis Christmas buyer, Jason Billings-Cray said: "We know many will be hoping to have a full house filled with familiar faces and enjoy the Christmas traditions we may have missed out on last year. We expect that our customers will be embracing some of the community spirit of last year by decorating their doorsteps to provide fun for the family and the neighbours.”

Elsewhere?

The Range is also getting in on the festive act, with its online department reporting a 64% uptick in searches for 'Christmas decor', 'Christmas trees' and 'Xmas gifts’, having put its 2021 seasonal offerings online on August 26.

What about in stores?

The retailer - which has more than 180 outlets across the UK and Ireland - also claims to be the first to put up Christmas trees in its shops. A spokesperson said: “Our online team are reporting consumer demand for Christmas items already and website searches reveal that people are wanting to shop earlier this year. After a turbulent year, friends and family are planning to gather to celebrate in a big way and the planning is starting early.”

Why is everyone shopping early?

Reports of supply chain shortages due to the perfect storm of Covid and Brexit could well be influencing early purchasing for the festive season. Investors Chronicle reports: “Supply chain issues, particularly in electricals where semi conductors are in short supply worldwide, are being exacerbated by rising shipping costs and, in the UK particularly, a shortage of delivery drivers causing delays.”

It comes as…

Christmas stock issues have been fired across the bow by grocer Iceland and toy retailer The Entertainer, with both suggesting supply chain distortion could mean less choice for consumers this Christmas - and lead to an increase in prices.