“It’s Covid you see.” Those four wee words have become the get out of jail free card for governments, services, businesses and many others besides, who are getting away with c**p service to the public. It starts at the very top. No doubt the Prime Minister is already rubbing his hands at the prospect of being able to blame Covid for the collateral damage arising from Brexit. It was that pesky Delta variant that kept us from the sunlit uplands, emptied the shelves, vanished thousands of lorry drivers and caused a shortage of turkeys at Christmas. Covid will also be held responsible for torpedoing the Scottish Government’s chimerical flagship of closing the educational attainment gap. Continuing the nautical metaphor, it will be Covid that did as much damage to Scotland’s ferries as U-boats did to Second World War Atlantic convoys. Additionally, if it hadn’t been for Covid, we would only have to wait 10 minutes for an ambulance and elective surgery would be done on request. Aye, right.

But it isn’t just governments that play the get out of jail free card. Universities have treated their students appallingly. They have provided a skeletal service while continuing to extort as much as possible from students and their parents for accommodation and minimal tuition. I suspect my granddaughter’s recent experience at a Scottish university is not untypical. Students play elaborate games of hunt the tutor, while scheduled online sessions are cancelled or take place while the tutor finishes her breakfast. Student complaints are brushed aside because they don’t “appreciate the difficulties we’re working under”. Quite. Next month, universities will face the further challenge of a cohort of freshers who have missed nearly a year’s schooling. Despite the Government/SQA examination fudge, there is no way those youngsters will be as well prepared for their university courses as their predecessors were. Universities will have to up their game to provide the monitoring and support to avoid an unacceptably high casualty rate; just don’t hold your breath.