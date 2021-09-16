VACCINATING teenagers and the Government’s winter Covid plan were the topics debated by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Daily Mail

Dan Wootton said the Government was not ignoring the science - contrary to what it has said throughout the pandemic - in recommending early teens are vaccinated.

“The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had said the vaccine should only be offered to teens if they are extremely vulnerable or live with someone at risk because the benefits didn’t outweigh the risks and the chances of long Covid among the age group are low,” he said. “But the decision to ignore the JCVI’s equivocal message and continue the quest to jab jab jab at almost any cost was made by Christopher Whitty – a man with no children himself who wants us to continue to live in fear of the coronavirus in perpetuity.”

He asked how there was such a conspiracy of silence around this ‘highly controversial decision?’

“Some studies claim that the best away to protect kids and the world long-term against Covid is to let them get it. Let them build a natural immunity that - over time - will turn Covid into just another cold.”

The Daily Express

The newspaper’s leader column said that while the vaccine rollout has been remarkable and has protected millions, it is true to say that the virus remains a threat even if the worst is over.

“However, we must not step backwards in our recovery. People need protecting but we must avoid more lockdowns at all costs,” it said. “In these circumstances, the Plan A of providing booster jabs and mass testing seems sensible. This, with a fair wind, will be sufficient to get us through the winter.

“However, the Government rightly needs to keep some emergency measures up its sleeve just in case, especially if another variant plays havoc as happened last winter. In these circumstances options such as compulsory mask wearing are justified. The main aim must be to resist any more lockdowns and this winter be able to enjoy Christmas with our family and friends.”

The Guardian

Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh, said scientists were struggling with their crystal balls as they try to predict a future determined by complex interlocking factors, such as potential new variants and the flu.

“Boris Johnson’s tone yesterday was serious and sombre, and the plan he outlined is cautious and on point,” he said. “ A concern among scientists is waning immunity, which is to be addressed through a booster programme for priority groups such as health and social care workers, those over 50 and those with underlying health issues.

“We all want the same thing: for the pandemic to end, and to get back to normal life. Let’s focus together on how we get there.”