IF you have ever put a bowl of food down for your cat, only for them to turn their nose up in disgust and walk away, perhaps it’s time you took your pet out shopping with you. A high street store has ignited an argument after saying pet owners are welcome to do just that.

Which shop?

High street retail chain Wilko, which sells homeware and household goods, is a historic British firm, founded in 1930, that also offers a range of other lines in store, from stationery and confectionery, to DIY products and pet goods. They have more than 400 stores across the country.

And they now say pets are welcome?

The firm has this week announced that it is rolling-out 'pet-friendly shopping' in 248 of its branches.

You can take your cat shopping?

Your cat could indeed prowl the aisles. A notice on Wilko’s Facebook page states: “A pet is more than just a pet, they’re family. That’s why we’ve decided to welcome pets in-store at 248 of our locations. We hope that shoppers will enjoy bringing their furry friends along with them. Please check for new signage at the entrance of your local store to see if they are participating.”

So how has this been received?

In the ever-polarised world of social media, the response has been unsurprisingly, ever-polarised. Some took the invite to extremes, saying, “Our Guinea pigs are family does that mean we should start bringing them too?” while another asked: “Can I ride my horse through the store?”

Jokes aside…

…some of the thousands of responses to the move online were negative, with one Facebook user stating: “Another place to avoid due to allergies, major sensory issues around dogs and being terrified of them for multiple reasons! Seems as though dogs have more rights to human spaces than humans.” Another thundered: “A dog is your and your family's pet NOT everyone elses. Would you like to go sniffing round a field...NO?....your dog would, thats where they should be. NOT sniffing round a shop.”

However?

Many Wilko shoppers were thrilled, noting the rise in pet ownership during the pandemic and saying “It's a good idea considering the increase of dog theft, as some dogs have been stolen whilst being tied up outside a shop”; “most dogs are better behaved and cleaner than humans” and “What a brilliant idea, I'll be able to take my dog for his food and treats. At least dogs won't go running around the shop like screaming children do.”

Will it work?

Wilko are hopeful, asking owners to stay out of the food aisles and “keep their pets on a lead while in store, make sure their pet is well behaved, avoid bringing them in if they have muddy paws and to clean up after their pet if they have a toilet mishap.”