Artificial intelligence is not replacing humans, but it is having a profound impact on the structure of work that individuals and organisations are so far struggling to keep up with.

Many of its transformations will be for the better, but others are outpacing – or in some cases completely avoiding – existing regimes to protect people and safeguard fundamental values. The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has warned of a time in the not-too-distant future when workers could be “hired and fired by algorithm”, while a study from Harvard Business School found 88 per cent of employers believe qualified applicants are being filtered out by AI screening software.

Campaigners are also questioning its impact on work quality as algorithms increasingly make the call on, for example, packing targets for warehouse staff or workloads for app-based couriers.

It is not about the replacement of humans by machines, but rather the treatment of humans as machines that threatens the current era of work. Decisions from algorithms should not be accepted blindly, but used as one factor in applying wisdom to decision-making.

Employers must also be wary of potential legal pitfalls. If an algorithm predicts a member of staff is planning to leave the company or is trying to get pregnant, and this information is used to make decisions on training or promotions, it could lead to claims of discrimination.

Alan Lewis, a partner at Constantine Law, believes “automated assessment” could give workers grounds for discrimination claims under the Equality Act.

READ MORE: Workers flex their muscle as costs rise

As he explains it, the use of algorithms is classed as a “provision, criteria or practice” (PCP) under the act. Employers are required to take reasonable steps to ensure PCPs do not put staff under protected categories at a disadvantage compared to other colleagues.

November’s final report from the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Future of Work warned that monitoring workers and setting performance targets through algorithms is damaging employees’ mental health. It has recommended new legislation to give workers more visibility about how employers are using digital tools, including a full explanation of how any algorithms work.

The impacts of AI on work and workers are wide-ranging and go far beyond concerns about surveillance, or people being replaced by machines. The opportunities are invaluable, but they will not be realised if humans are crushed under the pressure of constant, real-time micro-management.

Search the latest jobs in Scotland at s1jobs.