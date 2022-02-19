DO you love a Disney movie so much, you would like to step into the screen and just exist in that carefree world? Well, Disney is creating its own neighbourhoods, blurring the lines between the silver screen and reality.

Disney neighbourhoods?

Disney has announced its plan to build residential communities across the United States, saying they will “cater to those looking to write the next chapter of their lives with Disney” via “Storyliving”.

Which is…?

The next step on from the historic firm’s movie storytelling, the new "Storyliving by Disney" communities will feature "charming gathering spots" to "foster new friendship”, where "enticing little surprises are happened upon at any given moment" and "nature connects with curiosity” in what sounds like a movie brought to life.

Specifically?

The first community, called Cotino, will be in the Coachella Valley in California - a location where Walt Disney himself once owned a home - with 1,900 properties in all. Disney promise "unique amenities" and "special touches" in each neighbourhood - designed by the same imaginative minds behind the theme parks - with perks on offer such as “wellness programming”, live performances, cooking classes, seminars and more, all of which will be available through a membership system.

So it’s like a Disney park without the characters?

Without the characters, but with “actors”, as the neighbourhoods will be "managed by Disney Cast Members who deliver world-class service, and, of course, fun”. And with amenities staffed by “cast”, it may feel like residents are not quite living in the real world, but perhaps that is indeed an upside.

What’s it all about?

With millions of visitors flocking to Disney theme parks around the world each year, from Florida to Paris, the neighbourhoods blatantly cash in on the enduring love for all things Mickey Mouse and friends, tapping into fans’ passion for the brand and the escapism it offers. Disney Parks senior vice-president, Helen Pak, said: “Picture an energetic community with the warmth and charm of a small town and the beauty of a resort; a place that entices inspiration and makes every moment more memorable than the last.”

Can you experience this if you are not from the States?

Disney fans from the UK and elsewhere can check into a Cotino beachfront hotel to be built on the edge of a 24-acre man-made lagoon in the first town, which - like those that follow - will take design inspiration from the life of Walt Disney.

How new is all of this?

Nearly new, inspired by luxury residential community, Golden Oak, built in Walt Disney World Resort in Florida just over 10 years ago, comprising eight individually-styled neighbourhoods, a private clubhouse and a golf course. Homes in the gated enclave feature Mickey Mouse faces hidden all over and Disney hope fans’ appreciation for this kind of trademark attention to detail will boost the popularity of their new neighbourhoods.

Disney’s popularity knows no bounds?

The entertainment resort of Disneyland Paris receives around 12m visitors a year which makes it the most visited place in Europe.