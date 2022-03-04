THE looming April 1 surge in already high energy prices is a hot topic of discussion, with thrifty-minded bill payers revealing the myriad of ways they are saving on their gas and electricity bills, from escutcheons to draught excluders.

The cost is set to rocket?

The record increase in global gas prices is set to see the energy price cap rise by a staggering 54 per cent from April 1 for around 22 million customers to hit an all time high. Energy regulator Ofgem say that those on default tariffs paying by direct debit will see an increase of £693 from £1,277 to £1,971 per year. Prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

Worrying times…

The rise exacerbates the cost of living crisis for many Brits and households are to get up to £350 in cash to help as part of a package of measures unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak after pressure from campaigners, including MoneySavingExpert.com founder, Martin Lewis. In October, a £200 rebate will be given as an automatic £200 discount on energy bills - to be reclaimed by about £40 a year for the next five years - while a £150 council tax rebate is also to be given - for bands A to D.

However?

This is really just a drop in the ocean and many thrifty-minded bill payers have been discussing their own cost-cutting measures.

Including?

An Energy Saving Tips thread on parenting forum Mumsnet is full of unofficial advice, with one user saying: "Wear socks, wear clothes that tuck into each other, wear layers, wear a jumper…” Mumsnetters also advise adding "door brushes" to letterboxes, curtains across doors to the outside, using lined curtains and using slow cookers instead of “more expensive ovens”.

Other tips…?

One involves "reducing the flow temperature on your boiler” as a Mumsnet user said she discovered hers was set at 78 degrees, saying: “I’ve turned it down to 55…The boiler may be firing for slightly longer each day, but we are using less gas.” Another was to “fit escutcheons (covers)” on the external side of keyholes.

Any other advice?

MoneySavingExpert.com users have also been sharing strategies on the site’s forum. One tip includes: “When you’ve boiled a kettle, put any leftover hot water into a thermos flask so you have something to kickstart the washing up.” They also recommend turning your thermostat down, using draught excluders, reducing time in the shower, doing at least one fewer load of washing a week and filling up the machine each time, as well as only boiling the water you need if you don't intend to hold on to the extra water and use it later. A popular suggestion is to switch devices off rather than leave on stand-by.

Unwanted advice…

…came from energy firms in January. Ovo Energy suggested people get "extra heat" by leaving the oven open after cooking and by having a "cuddle with pets and loved ones to stay cosy”. Ovo later apologised. Energy firm E.On also said sorry after it sent customers socks, advising them to turn the heat down to help reduce CO2.