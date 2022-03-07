Acquiring good people for a business is every bit as important as acquiring new customers, but it is often not given the same importance. It is time to prioritise people over product, and now more than ever marketing needs to be incorporated into a recruitment strategy.

There is no longer a silver bullet for hiring new staff such as a full page newspaper ad or a job board post that generates hundreds of applications. In this fast-paced, candidate-driven market we are targeting a passive audience of people who are already in jobs, so we need to act differently to attract attention. Previously there would be a predominantly active market who would visit job sites but just like the theory of the two-way interview, we now need to be proactive and work harder and faster to reach, attract and retain candidates.

Firstly, a business needs to define its employer brand and proposition – outlining company culture, values and opportunities – and ensure this is embedded in all marketing and recruitment materials. Content is king, and effective storytelling will help get the message out there.

Start with the company website and social channels as highly engaging platforms are essential. For example, professional video content is worth the investment as it can bring more personality to a brand. LinkedIn pages should include organic content such as staff profiles, and the careers page that is often hidden away should instead feature prominently.

Once the content is refined, recruiters need to understand the audience – for example what media do they consume, what do they value most from an employer, and how do they spend their time outside of work? Tap into insights from current personnel on interests and goals to develop personas for each role. In all that we do, we should also be mindful of diversity, equality and inclusion messages, and ensure that all shared content, including images and text, are reflective of company values.

Once all of this is established then businesses can strategically target audiences through clever ad placement and marketing activity. This is why marketing functions should be aligned with recruitment, whether that means teams collaborating together or those in recruitment upskilling their marketing expertise. Too often recruitment falls down the priority list for marketing, but driving footfall or sales is almost pointless if staffing levels are not appropriate.

Essentially the theory behind marketing and recruitment is the same: it is about attraction, and in this case, attracting people. Knowledge of the latest and most relevant tools to target audiences can make all the difference, and if budget allows, a dedicated recruitment marketing person is an ideal way to elevate a campaign in today's crowded market.

