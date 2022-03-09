A PICTISH symbol stone that has been found in a farmer’s field at Aberlemno near Forfar has been described as a “truly remarkable” discovery. The stone, which is 5ft 6in long and covered in Pictish symbols, including triple ovals and double discs, is thought to have been part of paving for a large building that dates from the 11th or 12th centuries. But its own history is much older. It is believed to date to the fifth or sixth century.

Is this discovery a big deal then?

Big enough. “There are only around 200 of these monuments known,” Professor Gordon Noble, head of archaeology at the University of Aberdeen, said. “They are occasionally dug up by farmers ploughing fields or during the course of road.”

But not this time?

No, it was discovered in a small test pit as part of surveys being carried out by a team from Aberdeen University. Aberlemno has long been recognised as a place of interest for its Pictish heritage.

It has been the source of a collection of Pictish standing stones, including a cross-slab believed to depict scenes from the Battle of Nechtansmere which was fought nearby.

Did William Wallace fight in that one?

A bit before his time. The seventh-century conflict saw Pictish ruler King Bridei Mac Bili defeat Northumbrian King Ecgfrith, which, some historians have suggested, may have laid the ground for the foundation of Scotland by pushing back the expansion of Anglo-Saxons into what now is Scotland.

When was this stone found?

It was actually discovered near the beginning of 2020, but because of the coronavirus pandemic its excavation was delayed until now. It is currently at the Graciela Ainsworth conservation lab in Edinburgh where more detailed analysis will take place.

Wasn't there another Pictish discovery not that long ago?

Yes, last summer an eighth-century Pictish stone with a Christian cross carve on it was discovered on a beach on a beach at Sanday in Orkney.

It was discovered by a farmer, not an archaeologist though. He was digging out sand when he came across a large rock and threw it aside.

It was only weeks later that the engravings on the rock were actually noticed.

What can this newly discovered stone tell us about the Picts?

The team from Aberdeen University are hoping this discovery will offer insights into this particular era of Scottish history. It will also hopefully help enrich our understanding of why this area in Angus in which it was found seems to have played such a key part in the story of the Picts.