PERFORMANCES of Tchaikovsky have been cancelled, sparking debate over whether it is right to stop playing the Russian composer's work and other Russian cultural offerings.

He is of the most famous composers in history?

Born in 1840, Pyotr Tchaikovsky is famed for his ballets, Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker, while his Piano Concerto No 1 is one of the most popular ever written.

What exactly has been cancelled?

Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra had been due to hold a Tchaikovsky concert in the city on March 18, but has dropped his work from the event and will instead perform compositions by Elgar, Dvorak and John Williams.

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

A post on the orchestra’s official website stated, “In light of the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra…feel the previously advertised programme including the 1812 Overture to be inappropriate at this time”, as it tells the story of Napoleon’s defeat at the hands of the Russian army. In a statement posted to Facebook, it added: “A member of the orchestra has family directly involved in the Ukraine situation and we are trying to respect that situation during the immediate term.”

Were there other issues?

With two pieces in particular. The statement read: “There were also two military-themed pieces as part of the programme - Marche Slave and 1812 Overture - that we felt were particularly inappropriate at this time. We were also made aware at the time that the title Little Russian of Symphony No 2 was deemed offensive to Ukrainians.”

The response has been mixed?

In the midst of these desperate times, reaction has been heated. One response on Facebook read: “What kind of an imbecile doesn't have respect for Russian culture because of an insane man?” Another called for the orchestra to be cancelled and Welsh Conservative MP Fay Jones said on social media: "Groan. Putin is the enemy here. Not Russia."

But Cardiff Philharmonic is not alone?

In Switzerland, the Theatre Orchestre of Bienne Soleure in Biele cancelled its remaining performances of a production of Tchaikovsky’s Mazeppa at the weekend. A statement said: “Due to the current situation in Ukraine, we are forced to cancel the performance of the opera Mazeppa.” The opera, based on a work by 19th century Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, tells the story of a 17th century Ukrainian Cossack hero.

Around the world?

In Japan, the Chubu Philharmonic Orchestra announced it will replace Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture with another piece in a concert to be held in Komaki in central Japan on March 26, saying it decided to do so because of the composition’s subject matter. It will instead perform Finlandia, an 1899 symphonic poem by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius, although they will play "Trepak" from The Nutcracker”. A statement read: “We stand with Ukraine by following the example of this piece, which is a wish for the freedom and independence of Finland, then under Russian rule.”

Elsewhere?

Just last week, Glasgow Film Festival removed two Russian films from the programme, saying it would be "inappropriate to proceed as normal" with the screenings. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has said Russia is no longer allowed to participate in this year’s Eurovision song contest and The Royal Opera House has cancelled a planned residency by Moscow’s Bolshoi Ballet.