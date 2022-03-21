WITH the UK currently in the midst of an escalating cost-of-living crisis, it seems many of us are looking for additional ways to make money, including on eBay. Now new research shows which secondhand items are selling like hot cakes.

There’s a secondhand-selling surge?

A survey conducted by leading online retailer eBay revealed that since the pandemic took hold, 68 per cent of UK sellers said they began selling pre-owned goods to make extra money.

So what’s selling well?

According to a new survey, the top 10 is headed by watches, which were the biggest earners for eBay sellers, grossing £249.4million from the sales of 5.7 million items between 2021 and February this year, with £43.6million grossed from Rolex sales alone. Selling for an average price of £51.00, 81% of these were 'new'.

What else?

Data analysts for Wholesale Clearance UK - a British firm selling bankrupt and surplus stock to individuals and companies of all sizes - found the rise in hobbies - such as sports and crafts - during the pandemic saw some items reach peak demand.

Such as?

In second place, bikes grossed more than £208m, followed by fabric at £197m. And, with the majority of homeowners investing in their gardens in lockdown life, garden furniture prices rose by 155% and it seems many entrepreneurial Brits took to eBay to cash in, with £168.8m made from the sales of just over four million tables.

Fashion?

Women’s dresses generated £84.1million from nearly 7 million sales at an average price of £12.45, with just over half in a ‘new’ condition, while dumbbells proved to be the seventh-highest ranking product, with £75.8 million grossed from the sale of 146,467 orders. As gyms were shutdown – and operating at limited capacity due to restrictions when they did reopen – consumers were forced to invest in at-home fitness equipment, resulting in a global shortage. Yet, for those who did get their hands on dumbbells, the average reselling price was £51.76 – making them a profitable investment.

DVDs?

Despite the rise of streaming services, DVDs were hugely popular, coming in seventh place for £65.6m, followed by headphones for £63.7m, men's t-shirts at £42m and women's boots at nearly £42m.

Brands?

The analysts found the most sold brands were Apple, with more than 19m items sold; more than 13m Samsung sales, Huawei at 3.8m and Lego at more than 2.6m. Other big brands included Pandora, Hornby and IKEA.

If you want to sell well?

A Wholesale Clearance spokeswoman advises that “one of the keys to becoming a profitable seller on eBay is ensuring you have a “desirable inventory”; stressing the need to “track the latest trends” to tap into the market needs. Other top tips include using high quality images when listing items and considering starting with lower bid prices to "entice customers”. The spokeswoman added: “Whether it be following the hottest new trends or reacting to global changes – as we’ve seen with the COVID-19 pandemic – knowing what to stock and who you can target is a must.”