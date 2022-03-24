BRACE yourself for a blast from the past as MTV launches two new nostalgia-stoking UK music channels on March 31. According to the network, the unveiling of MTV 80s and MTV 90s will "provide a dedicated home for era-defining hits across all genres".

Can you explain "era-defining" please?

Well, it would appear to be a polite/politically correct way of saying getting on a bit.

Let's rewind for a moment …

That's the spirit. You are catching on now. The new channels will play chart-toppers from the 1980s and 1990s which some – chiefly, me – might argue are the decades that gave us the best music of all time.

Why the shake-up?

A statement from MTV reads: "We have made these changes to reflect our audience's current viewing patterns, and it means we are saying goodbye to our MTV Classic and MTV Base brands.

"Since its launch in 1999, MTV Base has been a fantastic platform for introducing and establishing some of the biggest acts in R&B, rap, grime and more into UK contemporary culture at a time when these genres were still considered 'niche'.

"Music of Black origin now holds a broad appeal for a variety of fans across the UK, so we have refined our music channels to reflect how these genres have been integrated into mainstream playlists more generally."

How will it work?

MTV says that contemporary Black music and artists will continue to be showcased on its flagship channel, MTV Music, as well as MTV Hits. The network is also bringing back YO! MTV Raps: Rated as a bi-weekly show.

Early 21st-century content from MTV Base, aka the noughties and 2010s, will find a new home on MTV Hits, while old skool 1990s content will move to the MTV 90s channel, which promises to showcase "a golden age" of R&B and hip-hop.

Why do the 1980s and 1990s need their own channels?

Because, put simply, they are the best decades. But also, they are now considered retro/vintage/ye olde tunes. Some Millennials and Gen Z regard the 1980s and 1990s with the same dewy-eyed fondness as Gen X did the 1950s and 1960s.

Lest we forget, time is marching on. The Battle of Britpop – Blur vs Oasis – was almost 27 years ago. And the fierce rivalries of the New Romantics when Spandau Ballet jousted with Duran Duran? Closer to 40 years now ...

Oh, and it is a quarter of a century since the Spice Girls (pictured above) gave their memorable performance at the 1997 Brit Awards.

Yikes. I do feel old.

True. Then again, who needs central heating when you have the halcyon glow of the good old days to keep you warm at night?