By Jools Townsend

SCOTLAND'S railways enter a new era from Friday (April 1) as ScotRail moves under public ownership. With a commitment from the Scottish Government to create an "affordable, sustainable" railway, this is a positive opportunity for Scotland and its communities in transitioning towards a greener transport future.

Transport is now our largest emitter of greenhouse gases. This major challenge in hitting our climate targets is a focus of Scotland's National Transport Strategy, which recognises we must shift journeys on to public and shared transport, walking and cycling. Railways are the backbone of this sustainable travel network. Involving communities in their development, promotion and integration, as per the thriving community rail movement we represent, is a powerful, proven way to help more people use them, especially post-pandemic.

COP26 elevated the importance of community empowerment in combating the climate emergency, and research suggests it's particularly crucial in transport. The car is deeply embedded in many people's lifestyles, but also we can gain much as communities by developing the alternatives, and moving around together more. Health, wellbeing, equal opportunity, and making our localities more sociable and peaceful, are the tangible benefits on offer from boosting access to walking, cycling, buses and trains. From our experience, tapping into people's passion for their local areas, while breaking down local barriers, will be key to achieving the Scottish Government's ambitious target for reducing private car use by 20% by 2030, while benefiting people's lives.

As well as environmental imperatives, there are growing economic pressures on everyday travel, particularly car use, as fuel prices and the cost of living soars. Car ownership is an often-overlooked burden for many, but we should also remember the one in four households without a car, many on lower incomes, who depend on the alternatives. Scotland's National Transport Strategy emphases sustainable and inclusive mobility, but alongside national policy, change must be driven from the ground up, to ensure everyone has a voice and can benefit.

Community rail shows how sustainable, inclusive travel can be brought to life through local collaboration and action. In Scotland, the movement comprises eight community rail partnerships and 260 station groups. They are community-led, locally-focused, working with the rail industry, powered largely by volunteers. Wide-ranging initiatives include station-based community gardening and arts projects, engaging young people on travel confidence, promoting sustainable tourism, and improving active travel and bus connections. It's all about empowering communities and creating a sense of ownership. This resonates with ScotRail's change to public ownership, and growing recognition that climate action starts at the grassroots.

Moving into this new era for rail, we must seize the opportunities for people and planet. Empowering and enabling communities to shape local sustainable transport networks is key, bolstering pride, confidence and togetherness. Transport is all about connections between places, and has global ramifications, but it's a local issue with great bearing on people's day-to-day. Community rail has much to teach about the role communities, and everyone, can play in achieving transformation to a green transport system that everyone "owns" and benefits from.

Jools Townsend is Chief Executive, Community Rail Network