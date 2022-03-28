IT is now more than 25 years since the launch of Pokémon which went on to become one of the most successful games in the world. Now a Pokémon trading card has sold for six figures, demonstrating the enduring popularity of the franchise through the generations.

How much did the card sell for?

A 1999 'Charizard' Pokémon card was snapped up for a record-breaking $420,000 - the most a Charizard has sold for and the third highest price for any Pokémon card in history.

Pokémon?

If you are not au fait, Pokémon was invented by Japanese game maker Satoshi Tajiri, who - inspired by his childhood memories of playing in woodland and finding tadpoles and insects - decided to invent a game about 'Pocket Monsters’, best known as Pokémon, and worked with game giant Nintendo to make his vision a reality.

It’s 25 years old?

Pocket Monsters was released in February 1996 and the first set of trading cards came out in October of that year. Their popularity rocketed and within a few years, they were on sale around the world. Since then, more than 30 billion cards have been printed.

But only some are collectible?

Specific cards are in demand, including Charizard, the Lizard-like flying character in the franchise. The £240,000-trading card was rare, according to card auctioneer PWCC, so although there are 3,000 copies of it, only 121 of these have been given a high ‘Gem Mint grading’ of PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator) 10, relating to their level of flawlessness in terms of how sharp its corners are, for example, or its focus and gloss, and this card was one of them.

Will the value keep going up?

Jesse Craig, director of business development for PWCC, said: “Five years ago the average price for a PSA 10 copy was around the $20,000 range. Now we have a new record that is 20 times that amount. This is a card where demand continues to outweigh supply. Pokémon is the world's leading media brand and Charizard is the GOAT of that brand. It's an asset that Pokémon and non-Pokémon collectors know of and want to own.”

What other cards are big sellers?

Despite this card’s record-breaking sale, it is easily eclipsed by a copy of a rare 1998 PSA 10 Gem Mint graded Japanese Promo Pikachu Illustrator card that sold for $900,000 last month - the most a Pokémon card has ever sold for in an official auction. And last year, a 1995 Pokémon ‘Japanese Topsun Charizard Blue Back card’ with the same rating sold for $493,230.

Top tips?

If you are looking to collect and you don’t have the good fortune to find a rare card down the back of the sofa, experts advise keeping an eye out for Charizards due to the character’s enduring popularity with Pokemon fans through the generations and its recognition even beyond the Pokemon fandom. After all, all the cards in play were once owned by children somewhere.