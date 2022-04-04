IT is a practice that dates to the 1800s, designed to encourage book borrowers not to be tardy with returning their tomes. But a decision to disband with late lending fees in New York has sparked a tidal wave of returns.

What has happened?

Founded in 1895, the New York Public Library (NYPL) comprises the network of public libraries in the city, with 56 million items - from books to DVDs - across 92 locations, making it the largest library system in the US. Last October, it was announced that the NYPL would be eliminating all fines, with the aim of getting books - and people - back into libraries as the world endeavours to move forward from the pandemic.

How did the old system work?

Under the old policy, late returns saw fines of around 25 cents a day, with a book regarded as lost after 30 days and a replacement fee charged. Anyone with more than $15 in fines would have their library access revoked and in 2019 alone, the library brought in more than $3m in charges, before the system was paused in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Now the change is permanent?

Announcing the removal of fees, NYPL President, Anthony W Marx, said that they were in fact “an ineffective way” of encouraging people to return books, adding: "For those who can afford the fines, they are barely an incentive. For those who can't afford the fines - disproportionately low income New Yorkers - they become a real barrier to access that we can no longer accept.”

Now?

The fee removal has instigated a wave of returns, with the New York Times reporting that more than 21,000 items have been sent back to libraries in Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island and more than 51,000 returned in Brooklyn, many with apologetic notes attached. One said: "Enclosed are books I have borrowed and kept in my house for 28-50 years; I am 75 now and these books have helped me through motherhood and my teaching career. I'm sorry for living with these books for so long.”

It’s part of a wider movement?

A raft of US cities - including San Francisco, San Diego and Chicago - have disbanded with fees, with Chicago reporting thousands of users renewed or replaced their library cards as a result, as well as a rise in book returns.

In the UK?

Many councils have also eliminated late return fees - including Leeds and Blackpool, while currently, around a third of public library services in Scotland do not charge for late returns, all as part of what has been called the ‘Fine-Free Movement’ which promotes the removal of charges, saying they are a barrier to equity.

Late, late, late…

Just last week, an “antique” Latin book - an 1875 edition of a play called Querolus - was returned anonymously to University College London Library that had been due back in 1974. At a rate of 10p per day, the library fine for the book’s late return would have been £1,254. A note with it read: “Dear Librarian, I fear this book is some 50 years overdue! Please don’t just throw it out, now that I’ve taken the time and trouble to return it. It must be an ‘antique’ by now.”

Even later...?

US President George Washington borrowed the Law of Nations by Emmerich de Vattel in 1789 from the NYPL and it remained in his ownership in Virginia for his lifetime, finally returned by staff at his Mount Vernon home in 2010.