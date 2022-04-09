IN the Queen’s historic platinum jubilee year, the spotlight is turning not just to the monarch, but to the four-legged friends she is most famed for keeping and who are rising in popularity around the world - corgis.

How so?

To celebrate the unprecedented event of the Queen marking 70 years on the throne, events will take place throughout this year across the UK, culminating in a four day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

But where do the Corgis come into it?

The Queen's connection to the breed reaches back into childhood, when her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, had Pembroke Welsh Corgis. The Queen herself was gifted her first corgi, “Susan”, on her 18th birthday and has owned at least one corgi at any time throughout her life, owning more than 30 since she became Queen in 1952.

They are famous?

The small dogs have become a symbol of the Queen’s reign and are almost as famous as the monarch herself, even featuring in a 2019 animated movie, The Queen's Corgi, featuring the voice of Julie Walters as the Queen and Jack Whitehall as her dog Rex, who is lured from the palace and has to find his way home. Meanwhile, one of the breakout stars of the second series of the hit Netflix drama, Bridgerton, is Newton the corgi - played by Austin the corgi, who has apparently only been acting for two and a half years, with critics saying he 'steals every scene' he is in.

They live a life of luxury?

The Queen’s beloved corgis reportedly enjoy a privileged life in Buckingham Palace in a bespoke ‘Corgi Room’, where they are said to sleeo in elevated wicker baskets and enjoy a rather lavish menu. Darren McGrady, a chef who worked at the palace for 15 years, told GB News: "She would actually have people advising on what they're having, whether that was lamb, chicken, liver or beef.”

Delicious!

So tasty that former Labour Health Secretary Alan Johnson has admitted he accidentally ate a biscuit made for the corgis while he was seated next to the Queen at Windsor Castle in 2008. According to royal biographer, Robert Hardman, Mr Johnson said he had “particularly enjoyed the cheese and the unusual dark biscuits” laid out by the Queen, only to be told that “the dark biscuits were for the corgis!”

Now?

In honour of the Platinum Jubilee, London is set to host its first Corgi Cafe honouring the Queen's favoured breed from May 29, at The Refinery, Bankside, with all corgis welcome to enjoy a 'chill zone' to relax, professional photos and refreshments, including puppuccinos and pupcakes. Organiser Anushka Fernando said: “Our breed-specific events are known to be the perfect way to socialise your dog and we decided to host our very first corgi event to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. Corgis have long been her favourite breed and what better way to honour her.”

Corgi cake?

To rival the likes of Marks & Spencer's Colin the Caterpillar, Morrisons is bringing out its Clarence the Corgi cake to mark the Queen's 70th year on the throne. The chocolate Swiss roll comes with red, white and blue sprinkles and is billed as "a tribute to the Queen”.

How many dogs does the Queen have now?

It is thought she currently has four dogs, one dorgi and a new cocker spaniel. The dorgi, Candy, is the eldest at around 10 years. The Queen herself is credited with creating the dorgi – a dachshund-corgi mix.

And they are rising in popularity?

Their royal status has undoubtedly aided their growing popularity, with figures from Crufts organiser The Kennel Club revealing they were among the top 10 dog breeds whose popularity grew the fastest in 2019, with the number registered rising by 38 per cent, while in lockdown, the breed - once at risk of disappearing - saw its numbers rise by 200% in London alone and in the US, it is now among the top 10 most popular dogs.