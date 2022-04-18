From Aldi and Asos to Tesco and Vodafone, UK businesses have been ramping up efforts to support Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war in their country by offering them jobs and support with visa applications.

Spearheaded by British businesswoman Emma Sinclair, the drive to get the UK’s corporate community involved has been made possible by visa arrangements announced last month by the Government. Under the revised rules Ukrainian refugees will be allowed to work in the UK, with full access to state benefits, for up to three years even if they have no relatives here.

With many sectors across the UK facing a lack of suitable workers, there is a pragmatic silver lining to these altruistic overtures. Although the pace of growth in vacancies has slowed, latest data last week from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the number of unfilled jobs at a record of nearly 1.29 million between January and March.

For employers going down this route, the first step is to recognise the variety of skills and expertise that refugees have. Sensitivity and empathy are also vital as many will no doubt be facing barriers such as low confidence and post-trauma stress.

Training to at least a minimum level of proficiency in English will be necessary for most roles, while organisations looking to fill professional vacancies may need to support Ukrainian recruits in gaining UK accreditation.

While no reasonable person would fault the provision of extra assistance to those whose lives have been torn apart by war, employers must remain aware of discrimination.

Favouring applicants from Ukraine would mean treating those from elsewhere less favourably – prima facie discrimination. Employers should keep an eye on the exceptions as they make their plans, and take early advice.

Failing to conduct the usual right-to-work checks at the start of the process, as is the case with any other employee, could result in employers being landed with civil and criminal penalties. And because a refugee’s right to work is for a limited time, employers will also need to conduct follow-up checks shortly before employee visas expire.

Chetal Patel, immigration partner at Bates Wells, also advises employers to make sure they are familiar with the rules on different immigration statuses: “As things are moving quickly, with different visa routes being announced, we may see the Home Office update its right-to-work guidance and checklist for employers to reflect the new and amended routes for Ukrainians coming to the UK.”

