Three young men arrived in Glasgow in 1882 after a harrowing and exhausting journey of 7,000 miles from the Hawaiian Islands. The surroundings were dramatically different from their tropical home, even a shocking contrast.

While exhausted and anxious upon arriving in Glasgow, Hugo Kawelo, Henry Kapena, and John Lovell were galvanized and emboldened by what they saw. They were like three young astronauts reaching their target then de-boarding to walk on the face of a distant planet. Adrenaline, sparked by the foreign surroundings, was fuel to propel them forward on their exploration to learn new skills in Scotland.

Kawelo, Kapena, and Lovell were in Glasgow as part of a progressive and bold global education programme that King David Kalākaua had developed to expand international understanding, knowledge, and skills for what was then the Hawaiian Kingdom. King Kalākaua personally selected the courageous participants.

From 1880 to 1887, 18 young and brave Hawaiians attended schools and became apprentices in six countries where they studied a variety of subjects including engineering, law, foreign language, medicine, sculpture, and music. King Kalākaua spoke directly with the three young men about Scotland prior to their departure when he explained the great esteem he had for the Scottish nation and people.

The three young students were apprenticed at Scotland Street Iron Works in Glasgow. Kawelo returned to Hawaii due to an illness. Kapena and Lovell completed their apprenticeships, and from there found positions in California. Kapena eventually returned to Hawaii to apply his expertise that had grown in Glasgow.

King Kalākaua travelled to Scotland in 1881 as part of a royal world tour. He was welcomed warmly in Glasgow where a special dinner party with local officials afforded him the opportunity to spotlight the many contributions of Scots in Hawaii.

While in Glasgow, he toured the Clyde and heard of the shipbuilding that was happening there. The king was a lover of nature and witnessed the stunning beauty of Loch Lomond, and eventually came to Edinburgh where he visited the Royal Botanic Gardens and helped plant maple trees.

He was inspired by Scotland. He came to know Robert Louis Stevenson very well. Stevenson came to live and write in Hawaii and Samoa during his years of ill health. The King and the family were introduced to Stevenson by a Scot, Archibald Cleghorn, who married King Kalākaua’s sister, Princess Likelike.

This month, Asian American, native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander heritage is celebrated in the United States. The contributions in the past and in the present are significant across communities in the United States. I saw those influences growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area. I witnessed up close the positive and historic impression Asian Americans, native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders made ranging from the arts, charity, sport, business, and education.

Some of my greatest personal influences and examples were people and families who, like my family, immigrated to the Bay Area or had Asian American, native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander heritage. These individuals shaped me, and so this month I respectfully honour them.

As I ponder King Kalākaua’s story, and the Hawaiian students who came to Scotland roughly 140 years ago, I widen the lens to so many courageous individuals from across Asia and the Pacific Islands who have come and are still coming to Scotland and the UK to build new lives, forge opportunities for growth, or to escape violence and political unrest.

In July and August, Scotland and the UK will observe South Asian Heritage Month. It has been a long and challenging journey of acceptance for Asians and South Asians in the UK and Scotland, and there is still work to be done. However, we have witnessed rapid progress. We have now seen those with Asian and South Asian heritage as elected officials at all levels, business and enterprise leaders, prominent academic figures, athletes, journalists, scientists, and artists.

Of the many words I would associate with those of Asian, native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander heritage wherever they may be in the world, one at the top of the list is courage. Many evenings they have gone to sleep with some fear or doubt, but with the morning light again rises courage - courage to stand with pride for their heritage – courage to make lives and the world better. We are all enriched by that courage.

Ian Houston is a GlobalScot and serves as president of the Scottish Business Network in the US/Americas. He is an honorary professor at the University of the West of Scotland.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.