LAST Sunday, just a handful of hours after yet another far-right terrorist opened fire on innocent strangers in Buffalo, New York, intent on murdering people solely because they were black, I was chairing an event in Glasgow on how - or rather ‘if’ - democracy can counter extremism.

The murder of ten people - by a gunman motivated not only by racial hatred but absurd conspiracy theories around ‘White Genocide’ - took an abstract conversation and made it horribly real. Far-right terror now poses a bigger threat to western nations than Islamist terror.