“TRAVEL carnage” is how people have described the shambles of queues, crowds, delays and cancellations that has afflicted airports not just across the UK, but also in Ireland, as Dublin airport witnessed similar scenes. As half-term hit England and Wales, with the Jubilee weekend ahead, many found much-anticipated holidays not just delayed but cancelled. But what’s the impact in Scotland? And what does it mean for this summer?
Just how bad is it south of the Border?
Sheer chaos in many airports. In Manchester, after queueing and waiting for eight hours, passengers were told by text that their TUI holidays were cancelled. The travel operator is cancelling a quarter of its flights from Manchester – and blaming staff shortages at the airport. As many as 37,000 holidaymakers will be affected in June. easyJet and British Airways have been cancelling flights every day.
What about Scotland?
There have also been some unhappy travellers at Glasgow and Edinburgh airports. One, John Morrison, told the Glasgow Times: “There were hundreds of people waiting to get through the barriers before security. The queue was snaking around the first-floor shops all the way back to the car park entrance. This was 5.45am. Most people seemed to be going on holiday and were in a good mood but no one could understand why the queues were so bad.”
Doesn’t sound too bad. No cancellations?
Oh, those too. For instance the cancelled Glasgow to Antalya flight on Saturday which left one holidaymaker fuming a complaint out over Twitter to TUI, “Not just for me, but the many families left deserted all day at Glasgow Airport, yesterday. Letting us all get to the gate before telling us our ENTIRE HOLIDAY WAS CANCELLED.” Or, how about the Glasgow holidaymakers returning from Antalya, who found themselves stuck on Saturday night in Manchester and ended up paying £800 for a taxi home?
Why is this happening?
Chronic staff shortages after thousands were let go during the pandemic. At Dublin airport, for instance, passenger rates are back to 95 per cent pre-pandemic, but staffing levels are only at 70 percent.
And what does this mean for future holidays?
It’s believed the situation is only likely to get worse over the coming weekend, with Monday June 6 scheduled to be the busiest day for UK ariports flights since 2019 .
But that is not likely to be the end of it. There’s a likelihood of further disarray as staff at BA have balloted to strike, with action likely to take place in July, when flights are expected to be high.
I think I’ll take the train instead…
Two words. Train strikes.
Well, all right then, I'm not leaving the house - still waiting for my delayed passport anyway
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel