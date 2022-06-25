A CRESCENDO of discontent around Scotland’s ferries, and efforts to tackle capacity pressures claimed to be costing business exponentially, rings loud.

It resounded as the seafood industry and hauliers met with Transport Scotland officials for the first time in person in Shetland since lockdown this week. It did not go well.

Ruth Henderson, Seafood Shetland chief executive, said: “As peak livestock season looms, with no freighter in Lerwick on a Monday or Tuesday, and in a desperate and constructive effort to find a solution, we tabled our own options to the meeting.”

The industry group claimed the government agency suggested instead it should “consider scaling back landings and production to ease the pressure on the freight service”, a position Transport Scotland contested.

Ms Henderson said: “When Transport Scotland’s solution is to ask these sectors to consider reducing their production, then it does seem that we have reached an impasse.”

Tavish Scott, of Salmon Scotland, said: “We pay millions of pounds every year for the freight service, and are simply not achieving what we need in order to sustain and grow the sector and the economy.”

He said that “the response regarding the fishing and aquaculture sector scaling back is simply unbelievable”.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson disputed this. He said: “It is entirely wrong and disingenuous to suggest the industry was asked to scale back landings and processing in the meeting.

“Ministers are very clear about the importance of supporting commercial freight traffic for the economic wellbeing of key rural industries and our island communities.

“Transport Scotland officials recognised a previous initiative aimed at tackling freight capacity issues was not found to be beneficial by the industry. Officials were clear we remain open to working local suppliers to consider other initiatives, subject to them being practical and offering value for money.

“The planned development of the two new freight vessels will address issues like this in the longer term, but we continue to explore potential shorter term actions that could alleviate some pressures on the freight service.”

Lerwick. Getty Images.

Ms Henderson responded: “The suggestion regarding scaling back was made by a Transport Scotland official in a live meeting attended by a number of people. Anyone who was in attendance will be able to attest to its accuracy.”

Transport Scotland has so far left it at that, while Serco Northlink Ferries, also in attendance, did not respond to a request for comment.

The latest war of words comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is coming under increasing pressure to demonstrate greater transparency around Scotland's struggling ferry service.

