By Alan Long
IT has been clear for some time that the way that adult social care is delivered across the UK is not working. There have been problems with the system for some time, but over the last two years, amidst the background of a pandemic, it has become more apparent than ever that something needs to change.
One of the major challenges is a shortage of staff across the sector. As providers of care across Scotland and the UK, it is clear to us that the way care staff are treated and viewed by employers and society must change. They should be valued the same as NHS staff – with the same respect and employment terms and conditions including full-time work, contracted hours, and guaranteed holiday allowance.
These employment terms may seem straightforward, and arguably the most basic expectation. However, often this isn’t the case. Recently there has been a focus on having higher hourly pay rates and abandoning zero hours contracts. This is vital if we are to get a more resilient, full-time care workforce who have a certainty of income. The current system of having the majority of staff on zero hours or fixed hours contracts is not enough.
The reason carers are employed like this is largely due to how we are expected to deliver contracts – during periods of high demand (morning, lunchtime, and evening). This results in local authorities commissioning work for these times but not for other periods. If we focused on utilising quieter times, it would provide for more stable and continual working patterns for carers, better social interaction for service users, and support the NHS with its work – namely with hospital discharges. The investment would pay for itself.
It should be said this is not the local authorities’ fault. They are being forced to cut costs across the board, and social care is not immune. This has been an issue for some time. In 2016 we had to take the decision to end several contracts with local authorities in England because the rates did not allow us to pay our staff the national living wage, or to meet the needs of the user.
But we are starting to see the beginnings of change across the sector. Recently published by the Scottish Government, the National Care Service Bill says it will ensure the workforce is recognised and valued and highlights care at home as a priority. We see first-hand at Mears the benefits this brings. A shift across the sector to how we can support people to live independently will have a massive impact on people’s lives.
We are optimistic that some of the changes proposed by the Scottish Government will bring positive change. However, a target of 2025/26 is not soon enough. Now is the time for action to ensure we have a resilient and skilled workforce providing the highest level of care to those who need it.
Alan Long is Executive Director for MEARS group
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here