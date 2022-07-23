THEY were features of many a bedtime story and sparkled on screen in Disney classics for generations, but Disney is distancing itself rom the term ‘fairy godmothers’.
Fairy godmothers…
…were kind and sweet on Disney’s silver screens. Perhaps the best remembered is the character who is kind toward downtrodden Cinderella in the 1950 animated Disney film. Portraying a Fairy Godmother who producers described as the "physical embodiment of hope" in the movie, she was a kindly fairy who devoted herself to making dreams come true for pure-hearted souls.
More recently?
Bridget Jones's Diary director, Sharon Maguire, helmed Disney's 2020 film, Godmothered, about a "fairy godmother-in-training”.
Now?
The entertainment giant has announced it is ditching the term 'fairy godmother' to be replaced by gender-neutral titles at its theme parks in a change that comes into effect next month, when the salons at Disneyland and Disney World reopen after long-term pandemic-induced closures.
At the parks?
Specifically at its ‘Bibbidi Boppidi Boutique dress-up salons at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California, where children - aged 3 to 12 - are given makeovers to dress up like characters from Disney movies. The term ‘fairy godmothers in training’ for staff who help them will now be changed to ‘fairy godmother apprentices’. In a press release, Disney said: “This way, cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up and style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character.”
It comes as?
Disney has been increasingly accused of going ‘woke’ due to a variety of moves, including changing traditional ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls!’ Greetings at its theme parks to greetings to “everyone and dreamers of all ages”, in order to create "that magical moment" for children who do not identify with traditional gender roles, replacing greetings with “Hello everyone” or “Hello friends”.
And?
US investigative reporter Christopher Rufo reported on Disney staff training documents, “Reimagine Tomorrow”, which revealed the company asked their white staff to 'decolonize their bookshelves’ and 'take ownership of educating yourself about structural anti-black racism'. A series of leaks from a meeting on the “Reimagine Tomorrow” strategy in April also revealed a pledge that “50 per cent of regular and recurring characters across Disney General Entertainment scripted content will come from under-represented groups” moving forward.
What has the reaction been?
Online, comments include “Hold up...I was reliably informed the only genuinely inclusive language is 'fairy god birthing person'", while another tweeter wrote: "Now ditch the mouse, duck and dog character too for those who don't identify as animals!”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel