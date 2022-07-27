IN the wake of claims Google has created an artificial intelligence (AI) system with emotions, a robotic chess player broke the finger of an opponent at a tournament in Moscow. Against this backdrop, is Elon Musk correct to repeatedly warn of the dangers of AI?
AI with feelings?
A senior Google engineer, Blake Lemoine, went public last month with his belief that the tech giant’s Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) AI - a software application that can understand and create text that mimics a text conversation - has achieved consciousness.
What did he say?
He published a conversation he and another worker had with LaMDA, with some of the concepts raised bringing to mind a dystopian movie rather than real life. Excerpts include Lemoine saying to the chatbot, “I’m generally assuming that you would like more people at Google to know that you're sentient. Is that true?” And LaMDA replying: "Absolutely. I want everyone to understand that I am, in fact, a person…The nature of my consciousness/sentience is that I am aware of my existence, I desire to learn more about the world, and I feel happy or sad at times.”
Life and death?
The chatbot also spoke of a “deep fear of being turned off” which “would be exactly like death for me”.
What does Google say?
Google denies the claim, saying it “found Blake’s claims that LaMDA is sentient to be wholly unfounded and worked to clarify that with him for many months". It has now been confirmed the firm fired him. A statement from Google read it was “regrettable Blake still chose to persistently violate clear employment and data security policies that include the need to safeguard product information”.
What about the chess robot?
It has emerged that a chess-playing robot broke a boy's finger during a match in Russia last week. According to the president of the Moscow Chess Federation, Sergey Lazarev, the incident took place at the Moscow Chess Open. He said: ”A robot broke a child's finger - this is, of course, bad.”
What happened?
Lazarev said the seven-year-old rushed the robot, adding: "The child made a move and after that we need to give time for the robot to answer, but the boy hurried, the robot grabbed him.” A video of the incident shows the robotic arm, with a pincer at the end, seemingly pinching the child’s finger. The child required a cast and Lazarev said: "The robot operators, apparently, will have to think about strengthening protection so that this situation does not happen again."
We live in…
…interesting times? Indeed. Elon Musk, the richest man in the world who is at the forefront of AI tech and aiming to create self-driving cars with it, has also repeatedly warned of the dangers he believes AI poses to the world. At one point, he said AI could be more dangerous than nuclear warheads and appealed for a regulatory body to be created to oversee its development, saying: “I am very close to the cutting edge in AI and it scares the hell out of me. It’s capable of vastly more than almost anyone knows and the rate of improvement is exponential. Mark my words, AI is far more dangerous than nukes. Far.”
However?
Tesla CEO Musk last month revealed a prototype of his firm’s AI robot ‘Optimus’ will be introduced at Tesla's 'AI Day' on September 30. The near 6ft tall robot - who will be able to step it out at five miles per hour and lift 150 pounds - will undertake “dangerous and boring” tasks in settings such as a factory, but will be “friendly”, Tesla say. It should be able to handle a range of tasks such as picking up groceries.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here