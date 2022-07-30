ALL of us living in Scotland have so much to be grateful for: our country’s dramatic natural beauty, world-class universities, a green energy sector that could be transformative and a history of innovation, not to mention our naturally cheery and positive demeanour.
On top of all that, we are blessed to host the world’s biggest arts festival every August.
At this moment, the cream of the globe’s creative talent (and a fair few who could curdle milk) are packing up their stage outfits and stuffing their pockets with promotional flyers as they prepare to head to Edinburgh with hope in their hearts.
Sadly, many of their dreams of artistic triumph will remain just that – dreams. Still, it’s an exciting time for all who value the arts, especially after the last few years when we’ve been labouring under the baleful shadow of you know what.
Pre-Covid, the arts sector brought in an estimated £5bn each year to the Scottish economy. That’s a lot of money and a lot of jobs and it’s only natural that we at The Herald want to celebrate and support the arts.
So today, in The Herald Magazine, we have gathered together the best of the Edinburgh festivals.
Brian Beacom speaks to Alan Cummings, who is working with the acclaimed National Theatre of Scotland on a major production, Burn, inspired by the life and legacy of Robert Burns.
Barry Didcock picks 10 of the most interesting shows from the international festival, from Herbie Hancock – still going strong at 82 years old – to Scottish Ballet’s "re-imagining" of Coppelia.
The funniest comedians at the Fringe reveal their highs and their lows – including the perils of playing a nudist colony – and the director of North Berwick’s Fringe By The Sea shares his tales of lost politicians and Hebridean folk sensations Peat and Diesel.
And Russell Leadbetter unravels the birth of the Festival in the dark and austere days of post-war Scotland in his Herald Decades series.
During the Festival itself, which begins next Friday, the authoritative Keith Bruce will review the biggest shows and Neil Cooper will give his verdict on the most talked-about theatre productions.
And, of course, over the next few weeks, we will be bringing you coverage of the Book Festival in the Magazine, while the daily paper will cover all the breaking news from the festivals.
It’s been a tough few years for everyone involved in the arts and we hope you are able to sample some of the fun and enjoy the thrill of the greatest shows on Earth.
See you at the box office.
