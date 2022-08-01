THE history of the humble tie reaches back into the 17th century, but the Spanish Prime Minister says it is time to disband with the accessory to help save the planet.

The tie is historic?

Its origins date back to the 17th century when King Louis XIII of France took a liking to the piece of fabric worn around the neck of Croatian soldiers he hired to bolster his fighting forces. The soldiers wore the cloth as part of their uniform and 'La Cravate' was born, named in their honour as a version of ‘Croat’.

Over the years?

The accessory has evolved, with the term tie falling into use over time, and while bow ties were suited to formal occasions, neckties offered an alternative look as style became less formal in tune with changing fashion.

We are tying ourself in knots?

A variety of different knots emerged in the 1920s, with King Edward II often sporting the ‘Ascot’, for example. War also influenced fashion as ties tended to become more colourful at the end of the wars. And while skinny ties emerged in the 1950s, apparently due to tie-makers experiencing a fabric shortage, the style statements widened into ‘kipper’ ties in the 1970s.

Now?

Oscar Wilde once said ‘A well-tied tie is the first serious step in life’ and a tie is still seen as thee smart way to top off a business or formal look.

However?

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for a re-think, asking public and private sector employees to stop wearing ties. His request comes as Spain swelters in temperatures close to 100F, with more than 500 people dying in the heatwave in the last fortnight, as climate change makes it mark around the world and countries also try to become less reliant on Russian gas. Mr Sanchez said the Spanish government will adopt "urgent" energy-saving measures from today, saying not wearing ties will help people feel cooler and reduce the need for air conditioning.

He took off his own tie?

The PM was opened collared at a news conference in Madrid, saying the action “means that we can all save energy”. Other measures include businesses being told to keep their doors closed to prevent cool air conditioned air from escaping. France has also adopted this measure.

It’s not unprecedented?

In Japan in 2005, the country's Ministry of the Environment promoted a 'Cool Biz' campaign - that re-launched as ‘Super Cool Biz’ in 2011 - asking workers to wear clothes from breathable materials that absorb moisture, as well as wearing short sleeves and leaving ties off. The Prime Minister was often photographed without a tie and this was said to have boosted the campaign. The UN operated ‘Cool UN’ in 2008 as well, keeping air-con low and adapting wardrobes.

In the UK?

As Britain's temperature broke records by venturing over 40C in mid-July, the House of Commons also loosened its dress code for MPs, saying they could leave jackets off in the chamber due to the heat.