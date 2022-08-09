By Haley Powell

ONE day at school a voice on the intercom alerted us about an on-campus intruder, but my teacher kept on teaching saying it would be fine – because he had a gun in his drawer.

I was not reassured. Knowing he brought a gun to school each day and kept it in his desk just added to the craziness.

From primary school onwards I, like most American children, grew up with regular drills for surviving threatening situations – the biggest fear being mass shooters.

This norm continues – there’s been a mass shooting every week of 2022 so far, and frequently schools are the target.

This year, thanks to the Edinburgh Fringe, I get to be part of a prestigious production looking at US gun culture and the cycle of violence and fear young Americans are trapped in.

Having read about the threats the Fringe has faced due to the pandemic and the challenge it faces in rebuilding, I wanted to share some thoughts from an overseas perspective about why it is so important and so much more than just a festival.

First, it has given rise to international cultural exchange programmes like Pepperdine Scotland, the one that brought me here.

Over the last decade it’s brought together drama students from Pepperdine University in California and leading Scottish theatre makers to co-create world premiere Fringe productions about various social justice issues.

I’ve had the opportunity to work with playwright Morna Young, amongst others, to create a drama digging deep into a dark side of contemporary American life, Americana: A Murder Ballad.

And that’s one of the amazing things about the Fringe – it’s a platform where people from any country can raise issues and sound alarms about the dangers threatening the fabric of society.

Secondly, the Fringe shines a light on Scotland and its creativity while providing immensely valuable experiences for those who take part – both professionally and personally.

Like many Americans I have some Scottish ancestry, so getting the chance to come here means a lot to me and is special for others in my group because it’s their first time overseas.

While the Fringe is a long-established part of Scotland’s cultural calendar, for many people it’s a rare privilege to experience the world’s biggest performing arts festival.

And for a young actor like me, the chance to work with leading creative figures and then appear in a production is like finding the Holy Grail.

When I told my manager about the opportunity to come here instead of auditioning in LA this summer he said: “Wow, that’s amazing, just go for it. That’s better than anything I could have got for you!”

When going for an audition or interview in the States, having been here is a huge plus. Fringe experience makes a genuine difference to so many people as they strive to build their careers and goals.

All these things matter, especially for a thriving international performing arts sector, and upcoming artists and creatives. Together they make the Edinburgh Fringe a priceless gift to the world.

• Americana: A Murder Ballad, Venue 322, today and tomorrow