By Haley Powell
ONE day at school a voice on the intercom alerted us about an on-campus intruder, but my teacher kept on teaching saying it would be fine – because he had a gun in his drawer.
I was not reassured. Knowing he brought a gun to school each day and kept it in his desk just added to the craziness.
From primary school onwards I, like most American children, grew up with regular drills for surviving threatening situations – the biggest fear being mass shooters.
This norm continues – there’s been a mass shooting every week of 2022 so far, and frequently schools are the target.
This year, thanks to the Edinburgh Fringe, I get to be part of a prestigious production looking at US gun culture and the cycle of violence and fear young Americans are trapped in.
Having read about the threats the Fringe has faced due to the pandemic and the challenge it faces in rebuilding, I wanted to share some thoughts from an overseas perspective about why it is so important and so much more than just a festival.
First, it has given rise to international cultural exchange programmes like Pepperdine Scotland, the one that brought me here.
Over the last decade it’s brought together drama students from Pepperdine University in California and leading Scottish theatre makers to co-create world premiere Fringe productions about various social justice issues.
I’ve had the opportunity to work with playwright Morna Young, amongst others, to create a drama digging deep into a dark side of contemporary American life, Americana: A Murder Ballad.
And that’s one of the amazing things about the Fringe – it’s a platform where people from any country can raise issues and sound alarms about the dangers threatening the fabric of society.
Secondly, the Fringe shines a light on Scotland and its creativity while providing immensely valuable experiences for those who take part – both professionally and personally.
Like many Americans I have some Scottish ancestry, so getting the chance to come here means a lot to me and is special for others in my group because it’s their first time overseas.
While the Fringe is a long-established part of Scotland’s cultural calendar, for many people it’s a rare privilege to experience the world’s biggest performing arts festival.
And for a young actor like me, the chance to work with leading creative figures and then appear in a production is like finding the Holy Grail.
When I told my manager about the opportunity to come here instead of auditioning in LA this summer he said: “Wow, that’s amazing, just go for it. That’s better than anything I could have got for you!”
When going for an audition or interview in the States, having been here is a huge plus. Fringe experience makes a genuine difference to so many people as they strive to build their careers and goals.
All these things matter, especially for a thriving international performing arts sector, and upcoming artists and creatives. Together they make the Edinburgh Fringe a priceless gift to the world.
• Americana: A Murder Ballad, Venue 322, today and tomorrow
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here