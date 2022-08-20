By John Crawford
FIFTY years ago our councils provided a free collection of commercial waste from small businesses including shops and offices. Council bin motors were usually passing the premises anyway, and the businesses were paying non-domestic rates. It was a discretionary service: any business with too much waste used a contractor. Some businesses worked hours that weren’t suitable for the councils’ collection service, and also used the private sector instead.
Over time, councils began to look for additional income streams, new legislation was introduced and they began charging businesses to collect their waste. By 1990, the private sector was complaining that some councils’ charges were lower than theirs only because the former’s were subsidised by domestic ratepayers. Councils were then told to keep separate accounts and demonstrate their commercial waste charges fully recovered the costs of providing collection, treatment and disposal services.
When waste recycling started seriously in the first years of this century, councils offered their commercial customers lower rates for collecting separated recyclate. Things have more or less worked well since then.
It’s therefore very worrying that the current Scottish Government Consultation on Delivering Scotland’s Circular Economy includes a proposal to introduce "Business Waste Zones": a concept that’s been developed in the United States and some European countries in recent years. The intention is to give local authorities new powers to designate "zones" where commercial waste producers with "similar waste" will be required to collaborate and work towards standardisation of waste storage and collection regimes, including bin weighing, carbon accounting and the "end destination" of their waste.
In the (likely) event that businesses won’t be able to meet this requirement voluntarily, councils will be able to step in, decide how businesses will store their waste and recyclate, when it is to be collected and so on then invite tenders for the collection, treatment and disposal of all commercial waste and recyclate in the zone. Local businesses would then have to pay whichever contractor wins the council contract. It’s not clear if the councils would be able to tender for the work as well, but that remains a possibility.
It’s been argued that this strategy would mean better air quality and a reduction of traffic noise and emissions (both of which are to be welcomed), with a promised bonus of cost savings (that is both difficult to understand or justify).
This proposal will deny individual businesses any say in how their waste is to be stored, how much recyclate is to be separated out, or who collects their waste. It is fraught with potential contractual problems, and assumes that councils have a unique ability to decide what’s best for commercial waste producers in these zones.
It could put a lot of Scottish SME waste operators out of business, as it takes no account of the complexity of the services this industry currently offers local businesses.
There are better alternative solutions to the problems this scheme is supposedly designed to address.
The author spent many decades in the Scottish waste industry
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here