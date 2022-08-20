STATE-owned CalMac has defended awarding a media and advertising contract to an English business while the lifeline service continues to battle against what some might say are peculiarly Scottish headwinds.
CalMac’s appointment this week of Yorkshire-based CP Media raised the question from one businessperson, as the issues around the ferry company are intrinsically linked to islands culture and economy: “Surely, they could have found a Scottish ad agency to handle it?”
The ferry firm, which has been operating in the shadow of relentless troubles around an ageing fleet, cancellations and delays in replacements, said the contract did go through the Scottish Government framework but it did not go to a Scottish company because “there were no Scottish companies in the particular framework for this procurement”.
CP Media is to carry out an upgrade of media sites across 33 CalMac ferries, involving traditional print and digital screens.
It says “these will showcase the region’s rich variety of businesses to tourists and members of the local communities that regularly use and depend on the service”.
It also said it “provides bespoke advertising and sponsorship services that enable local authorities and transport providers to capitalise on their assets”.
CP Media does have related experience in Scotland. Mike Brennan, CP Media chief executive, says the contract “further extends our media coverage across Scotland, which includes outdoor sites in Edinburgh, Dundee and all the Scottish Highlands and Islands airports”.
It comes after Outer Hebrides Tourism called on the Scottish Government to invest in CalMac for businesses and to offer compensation for disruption to the service.
CalMac declined to disclose the value of the contract on the grounds of commercial confidentiality.
Robbie Drummond, of CalMac, said: “In the interests of fairness and transparency, this contract was advertised publicly. Interested companies were assessed using criteria such as cost and existing experience to determine their ability to deliver the best value service to CalMac and our partners.”
The stance on Europe now by Liz Truss, currently candidate for prime minister, has been examined by business editor Ian McConnell this week.
He says that “given the mess in which the UK finds itself economically amid a cost-of-living crisis which is to a significant extent home-grown, the dangerous sabre-rattling by the Government truly beggars belief”.
Deputy business editor Scott Wright takes a look at a Scottish commercial property market that looks to be picking up after a bumper 12 months but which could be hit by “sharp pricing corrections”, adding Colliers hinted in a new report that uncertainty lay ahead.
Also this week, business correspondent Kristy Dorsey covered the story about a small Scottish technology firm taking on the vast of Africa as the lead on an ambitious conservation project.
Glasgow-based start-up EOLAS Insight is providing artificial intelligence and high-resolution satellite imagery to help count elephants roaming a national park in Southern Mozambique. It is backed by European Space Agency.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here