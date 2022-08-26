MARKS & Spencer’s ‘inclusive’ changing room policy has sparked a heated online campaign calling for a boycott of the high street giant amid accusations it does not value its female customers.

What’s happening?

Debate began last month after a tweet from a mother who said she was shopping for school clothes for her 10-year-old daughter at M&S, Braehead, stating that her daughter “wanted to try on school skirts but we could only find changing rooms with a sign ‘men’s fitting room’. Staff told me these were ‘unisex’ and they don’t have female only changing rooms”.

It escalated?

When asked to confirm their policy this week by a Twitter user who said, “Please provide the safeguards you’ve put into practice since removing female-only changing rooms”, the retailer’s customer service Twitter representative responded: “In all of our stores, we have fitting rooms located within our womenswear and menswear departments and each is made up of individual lockable cubicles to ensure every customer feels comfortable and has the privacy they need. While they are mainly used by customers of that gender, as an inclusive retailer and in line with most other retailers, we allow customers the choice of fitting room”.

What has the reaction been?

Fiery. The hashtag ‘boycottMarksandSpencer” has been trending and comments include, “It’s high time that women voted with their feet and with their money. Retail chains that don’t value their female customers need to realise we will take our finances elsewhere”. Another tweeted: “I have been loyal to you. Until now. You have taken me for granted. My loyalty to my daughters is stronger. I will not shop with you again.”

Questions are being asked?

Some customers are asking why there are not additional changing rooms created. Author Onjali Rauf wrote: “This is being talked about now in many a Muslim household. And we don’t shop where we don’t feel respected or included. You have the capacity to create third spaces. Expand choices. Instead of restricting women’s.” Another customer added: “I’m disgusted with this sexism. Have a gender neutral space by all means but do not compromise female only spaces.”

Do M&S have any other comment?

The store said that this "approach has been in place for over three years”.

M&S are not alone?

H&M has also introduced unisex changing rooms, saying: "Our fitting rooms are for everyone and our customers should always feel welcome.” Primark also announced in 2019 that it was launching gender neutral changing rooms in a move praised by equality campaigners at the time.

However?

Earlier this year, a Met police officer admitted secretly filming a woman as she tried on clothes at Primark. PC Swaleh Chaudhry, 36, used his mobile phone to film the woman as she was getting changed in a cubicle.

It comes as…?

A survey of 7,000 people on the website of campaign group Sex Matters earlier this year found that 98 per cent. Wanted to keep single sex changing rooms and toilets.