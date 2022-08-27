A NIGHTCLUB in Australia has outlawed “staring without consent” in a bid to “make everyone feel safe” on a night out, although some revellers are accusing the club of going “woke” and asking them to define when a look becomes a stare.

What’s happening?

Club 77 is a popular nightclub in Sydney, Australia, that has been operating for more than 20 years in the Darlinghurst suburb, described as “one of the city’s most vibrant and iconic” venues. However, since lockdown restrictions were lifted, the club has reported not just a rise in custom but a rise in incidents of harassment.

Now?

The club has pledged to eject anyone caught staring at other clubbers without “verbal consent” to reduce unwanted attention, with its new slogan: “If it’s unwanted, it’s harassment; If you see something, say something.”

So…?

Revellers must initiate any interactions with strangers verbally, according to a new list of guidelines created to ensure the venue is a “safe space” for all. The club says: “We encourage you to interact with strangers, however, any engagement MUST begin with verbal consent. This also applies if you are, for example, staring at someone from afar. If the attention you are giving someone is unwanted, that is considered harassment.”

What else?

The venue states it has a “zero-tolerance” policy on harassment, adding: “Club 77 is not a place to come to if your sole purpose is to ‘pick up’. If you do come in and are approaching multiple people or giving unwanted attention to someone, you are going to attract the attention of our security, who have been instructed to stop this kind of behaviour.”

If you violate the policy?

Security will step in, the alleged harassed removed and the police will be called, in line with what the venue says is its commitment to “developing and nurturing a strong culture of consent.”

Also?

Each night at the club, one of the security team will take on the role of “safety officer” and, sporting a hi-vis pink vest, will roam the club, having been “trained to handle complaints and concerns”.

What has the reaction been?

Mixed, with many clubbers offering thanks to the venue and upbeat comments including, “Backing this 100%”; “Positive party culture all the way” and “Thank you for looking after your people”. However, others have accused the club of “going woke”.

How so?

Comments include, “RIP to social interaction; “You’re going to call the cops on someone for staring at someone else?” and“Get woke, go broke”.

And they are being asked to “define” staring?

One Instagram follower said: “What is considered staring? How many seconds can a person look at another person before police are called?” And another added: “The stupidity of these rules will guarantee that the only patrons to attend this club will be the snowflake generation. Good luck with that.”