SO, what are your plans for Christmas? ‘But it’s only summer!’ I hear you cry. Well, indeed. But take a stroll along the supermarket aisles and you would be forgiven for thinking Santa is on his way in what could be the earliest ever arrival of the yuletide season.

It’s September!

The sun is beaming in the sky and summer break is barely over, with some schoolchildren in parts of the UK only just back at their desks, while astronomical summer - defined by the Earth's axis and orbit around the sun - does not end until September 23 in the UK, marking the beginning of autumn.

It’s still BST!

Indeed, the clocks do not go back until October 30 to mark the end of British Summer Time and the beginning of Greenwich Mean Time.

And yet…?

Christmas fare is on sale in stores and garden centres across the country, sneaking its way in, despite all the summer goods - from picnic blankets to paddling pools - still being on sale under the same roof. So as you perhaps pick up items for a late summer BBQ this weekend, you can also buy some mince pies and some Christmas tree decorations.

And Advent calendars?

As well as the chocolate calendars on sale, the trend for luxury calendars for adults to countdown to Christmas is growing in popularity and Boots has already unveiled details of its in-demand beauty Advent calendar, launching a waiting list that gives those who sign up a one-day early start to snap it up when it goes on sale. This year, there will be two options, the No7 Ultimate Calendar drawers featuring £433 of beauty gifts for £140, and the 25 Days of Beauty Calendar, worth £211 for £49.50.

What about Halloween?

Halloween is still nearly two months away and costumes and decor is also out on the shelves in a Halloween/Christmas mash-up.

Why is it all so early this year?

As John Lewis and Waitrose earlier this week announced plans to hire more than 10,000 temporary workers across the UK to get ready for Christmas, in both stores and in distribution, the retailer said it was simply responding to customer demand. Sales of artificial Christmas trees and decorations were three times higher in July than the same period last year, the department store said. Lisa Cherry, lead Christmas buyer for John Lewis, told The Times: “After two years of uncertainty our customers are embracing Christmas earlier than ever. With the first ever winter World Cup kicking off in November, we expect people to start celebrating earlier, too.”

Elsewhere?

As well as supermarkets, B&M has decked the halls early with Advent calendars on sale, while Wilko is selling Christmas goods as well.

As for the man himself?

John Lewis are also planning Santa's Grotto events across the country, with bookings already being taken online and grottos and 'breakfast with Santa' events following suit countrywide.

There’s a name for this?

Dating back to the 1980s, the early arrival of Christmas merchandise in stores is known as ‘The Christmas Creep’, and this year, it feels so early that Santa still has his sunglasses on.