FOREVER known as The Prince of Wales to all of us, the new King is now titled Charles III, begging a moment to recall who his namesake predecessors were, one of whom remains the only English monarch to have been tried and executed for treason.

Charles I…?

Born at Dunfermline Castle in Fife in 1600, Charles was the second son of James VI of Scotland/James I of England, with James becoming king of England and Ireland on the death of Elizabeth I in 1603, marking the end of the first Elizabethan era. In 1625, Charles I succeeded his elder brother as King of England and Scotland.

It was a tempestuous time in history?

Charles I ruled with what historians describe as a heavy hand, quarrelling often with parliament, which he dissolved when faced with opposition. In his first four years as King, he in fact dissolved parliament three times, once for 11 years, ruling alone, bolstered by his belief in the “divine right of kings”, which he felt allowed him to act above the law.

However?

This meant he had to try and raise funds himself, with moves such as the levying of taxes without parliamentary consent making him unpopular with the public.

War broke out?

His actions led to the the Civil Wars and ultimately, his defeat and imprisonment. In 1640, the High Court of Justice at Westminster Hall put him on trial for treason, but he refused to take part and was found guilty.

He was sentenced to…?

Execution. On January 39, 1649, to the beat of military drums, the King was marched by soldiers across St James’s Park to the Palace of Whitehall, with his final words being: “I go from a corruptible to an incorruptible crown; where no disturbance can be, no disturbance in the world.”

Charles II?

Known as the ‘Merry Monarch’, Charles II was a notorious figure. King of Scotland from 1649 until 1651, and King of England, Scotland and Ireland from the 1660 Restoration of the monarchy until his death in 1685, the Great Plague of London came a mere five years into his rule, followed by the Great Fire of London the following year.

His accomplishments?

His enthusiasm for modern science saw him give his backing for what would become the Royal Society of London, a vanguard for natural science, of which he became President and which endures today as “the independent scientific academy of the UK, dedicated to promoting excellence in science for the benefit of humanity”. He also set in motion the creation of the Royal Observatory, "so as to find out the so much-desired longitude of places for the perfecting the art of navigation”.

He had a nickname?

Charles II was known as the ‘Merry Monarch’, due to the hedonism of his court. He was quoted as having said “he could not think God would make a man miserable only for taking a little pleasure out of the way” and left no legitimate heirs, but did have 14 illegitimate children.

And now?

An heir to the throne can change their name upon becoming monarch - Queen Elizabeth's father, King George VI, was christened Albert, for example. But Charles - who was christened "Charles Philip Arthur George" and became the Prince of Wales at age four - has opted to keep the name we all know him by. And so, having been the longest-serving heir apparent in British history, at the age of 73, the reign of Charles III begins.