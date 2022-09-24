PENNY GEGGIE

A PENNY geggie or just a geggie was a travelling show usually held in a tent and is rather sniffily defined in the Dictionaries of the Scots Language (DSL) as "a travelling theatrical show of a rather crude type, generally held in a tent; any portable theatre thrown up on a waste piece of ground”.

An early mention in the DSL refers to 1835 and it’s in the Story of the Scots Stage by R Lawson (1917): “That historical institution, ebeloved of our Grandsires, Mumford’s Geggie”. Which illustrates that by this time the geggies were being viewed in an historical context.

The following example, from A J Cronin’s Hatter’s Castle (1931), is not clear whether the content is bad, or the environment is melly: “This is the first night of Levenford Fair. I saw the start o’ the stinking geggies on my way home.”

Does the term still survive even as a collective memory? Only just. In the Scotsman of October 2010 an article discussing the origins of Will Fyffe, a comedian of the early 20th century, whose signature song was “I belong to Glasgow”, notes: “…He Belonged to Glasgow, the celebrated musical hall comedian and film actor was born in the city of jam, jute and journalism in 1885 and was steeped in theatre from his earliest days, as his father ran a penny geggie or cheap touring theatre”.

Scots Word of the Week is written by Pauline Cairns Speitel, Dictionaries of the Scots Language https://dsl.ac.uk.