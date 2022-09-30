TODAY is DJ Steve Wright’s last afternoon show on Radio 2 before he is replaced in the afternoon slot - in a move that isn’t going doing well with all listeners, sparking ageism accusations.

Wright, 68, has been on Radio 2 for 26 years, joining in March 1996 to present Steve Wright’s Saturday Show and Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs, before taking over the afternoon show in the summer of 1999 as well. Overall, he has been with the BBC for more than 40 years, having joined in 1980 to present a Radio 1 Saturday night show.

And now he’s leaving?

The afternoon slot is being taken over by former Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills, who has been a guest host on the station in recent times and today’s afternoon show will be Wright’s last.

Is he walking or…

…was he pushed? Announcing his departure back in July, Wright explained he was leaving after his "friend and boss" Helen Thomas - who is the head of Radio 2 - wanted to go in a different direction. He said: "At the beginning of this year, my friend and boss Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said she wanted to do something different in the afternoons. Now, I’ve been doing this programme for 24 years at Radio 2, and so how can I possibly complain? The support and creative freedom that I’m given is fantastic at Radio 2 and really I can’t hog the slot forever, so let’s give somebody else a go.”

However?

At the time, listeners branded the move “diabolical” and it seems fans’ emotions are still high as the show comes to a close today, flooding social media with complaints and threats to switch off. On Facebook, the organiser of a BBC local radio listeners' page said the move "is going to cause a massive backlash from the paying public...the show is the perfect friving and listening at home or work show. Radio 2 are going to lose millions of listeners...BBC you have made a serious mistake.” Another listener added: “BBC have no idea what they’re listeners want ....same as the blessed politicians.....Steve Wright is amazing.”

We have had a lot of change to cope with lately!

And change is challenging, of course, so that is surely involved, but while some have wished Mills well and want to give him a chance, others remain unhappy. On Radio 2's Facebook, fans have voiced anger over the move. Listener Joy Hodkin says Steve has "been a constant in my life", while Steve Francis writes: "BBC Radio 2 why are you getting rid of Steve Wright's afternoon show? He's clearly the best DJ on radio ever. Have a rethink…" Another writes: “I’m heartbroken…that’s it’s for me with Radio 2!!!” Another listener describes it as “an ageist crime to remove a favourite of the older listeners”, adding that “Steve is a consummate professional that held Radio 2 together over the sad weekend of Her Majesty's Funeral.”

Wright is not alone?

His departure from the slot follows an exodus of older stars, including Vanessa Feltz, 60, Tony Blackburn, 79, and Craig Charles, 58, either leaving or having their main show reshuffled.

What does he say?

Emotions are likely to be running high on air too as the veteran broadcaster signs off, but he has said he isn’t retiring. The DJ said yesterday: "In advance of our last SWITA (Steve Wright in the Afternoon) show for a while, I just wanted to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has taken the trouble to listen at any time over the last 23 years. I personally would like to say what a privilege it's been bringing you great 'choons', conversation information, entertainment, high humour and of course great guests. I know I've been extremely lucky to do this work and have never taken it for granted." He added: "I'd also like to clear something up - I'm not retiring!!! I repeat, I am NOT retiring!!! I am taking a break from daytime radio and will continue at Radio 2."

Continue how?

The DJ says he will be going "a tad digital" with "a podcast, Serious Jockin' will still be there on BBC Sounds and Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs continues on Radio 2 every weekend. Plus, I'm hosting a special programme on Radio 2 on National Album Day and in addition I'm presenting a whole lot of festive specials over Christmas".